Kevin Magnussen about 2023: No highlights

The Haas team finished the 2023 World Championship in last place, with Kevin Magnussen finishing 19th in the drivers' standings. Last year was difficult, the Dane admitted at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

There was not much to celebrate for Kevin Magnussen last year. The Haas driver only finished in the points three times - and only just: in Saudi Arabia, Miami and Singapore, he did not finish higher than tenth place.

Looking back, the Dane explained at the season finale in Abu Dhabi when asked about the highlights of his season: "Unfortunately, I have to say that there weren't any great highlights." And he recalled: "There were races in which I would have been incredibly happy with tenth place."

"That actually shows what kind of year we had. But of course, the GPs in which the points were within reach were also our highlights. But unfortunately, we couldn't get more than tenth place," added the 31-year-old with a sigh.

Nevertheless, Magnussen is certain that the major update has given this year's car a direction. "The car doesn't have more downforce on paper, it's not faster, but it's easier to drive. It's easier because the balance is more consistent. And I think that's exactly the direction we need to go in during development in the winter. I hope that we can take a step forward with it."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island