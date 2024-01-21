Kevin Magnussen about 2023: No highlights
There was not much to celebrate for Kevin Magnussen last year. The Haas driver only finished in the points three times - and only just: in Saudi Arabia, Miami and Singapore, he did not finish higher than tenth place.
Looking back, the Dane explained at the season finale in Abu Dhabi when asked about the highlights of his season: "Unfortunately, I have to say that there weren't any great highlights." And he recalled: "There were races in which I would have been incredibly happy with tenth place."
"That actually shows what kind of year we had. But of course, the GPs in which the points were within reach were also our highlights. But unfortunately, we couldn't get more than tenth place," added the 31-year-old with a sigh.
Nevertheless, Magnussen is certain that the major update has given this year's car a direction. "The car doesn't have more downforce on paper, it's not faster, but it's easier to drive. It's easier because the balance is more consistent. And I think that's exactly the direction we need to go in during development in the winter. I hope that we can take a step forward with it."
