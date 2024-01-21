Robert Kubica on Ferrari: "Open wound"

Robert Kubica was actually supposed to compete in Formula 1 in a Ferrari in 2012, but the serious rally accident he suffered in February 2011 thwarted all plans. The Pole admits: It still hurts today.

The Formula 1 world was unanimous after the 2010 season: Robert Kubica was one of the great talents in the GP field. The fast Pole, who fulfilled the Sauber team's dream of winning the GP in 2008, also had a contract with Ferrari for the 2012 season, but in spring 2011 he suffered an accident at the "Ronde di Andora Rallye" in Liguria, in which he was so badly injured that he was unable to continue his racing career for the time being.

Kubica's right arm in particular caused him problems, but he did not let this put him off, continued to work hard and made it back to the race track. First he completed test drives for Renault and Williams, then he was allowed to take part in training sessions as a reserve driver. And in 2019, he was finally back on the grid as a GP driver for Williams - 3046 days after his last Grand Prix outing.

Although the Williams racer was anything but competitive that year, he scored one world championship point at the Hockenheimring in tenth place - the British team's only point in the 2019 season. His team-mate at the time, George Russell, who now drives in Mercedes colours, came away empty-handed. Kubica still lost his place, but this was not the end of his GP career.

Kimi Räikkönen was unable to compete in 2021 due to a positive coronavirus test. Kubica, who was the third man alongside the Finn and Antonio Giovinazzi for the Alfa Romeo Sauber team at the time, stepped in at Zandvoort and Monza and finished 15th in the race in the Netherlands and 14th in Italy.

Kubica retired from Formula 1 last year, but not from the race track. In the World Endurance Championship, he was crowned LMP2 champion with Rui Andrade and Louis Delétraz in the Oreca 07. This year, he will compete for the AF Corse team in the Ferrari 499P in the hypercar series. He knows: "Driving for Ferrari is very different to racing with other brands."

And the now 39-year-old admits in an interview with his colleague from the Gazzetta dello Sport: "As a Formula 1 driver, I had two goals - to win the world championship and to get into the red car. That didn't happen, my life path was different and I have to admit that an open wound remains. But now I have this great opportunity to master the challenge in the WEC with Ferrari."