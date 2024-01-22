F1 champion Max Verstappen: iRacing victory at Daytona

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, together with his Redline team-mates Ole Steinbraten and Gianni Vecchio, won the GTD category at the iRacing event of the 24-hour race in Daytona.

The Formula 1 stars still have just under a month to wait before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain. Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is not only preparing for the new season in the gym. He is also training for the upcoming season with virtual outings on the race track, in which he is aiming to win his fourth consecutive world championship title.

Together with Ole Steinbraten and Gianni Vecchio, he took part in the iRacing event of the Daytona 24-hour race and celebrated a victory in the GTD class. The trio, who were travelling in a Mercedes-AMG racer, took the lead during the night, in which Verstappen completed four stints and thus made a significant contribution to the victory.

The sister car with the number 70 finished the virtual showdown in third place. Overall victory in the GTP class went to the Williams Esports Team, which was represented by IndyCar driver Agustin Canapino, Atte Kauppinen and Carl Jansson.

The next iRacing event as part of the "Real Racers Never Quit" championship will take place tomorrow, Tuesday. Formula 3 cars will be driven on the Silverstone Circuit.

