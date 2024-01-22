F1 champion Max Verstappen: iRacing victory at Daytona
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Formula 1 stars still have just under a month to wait before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain. Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is not only preparing for the new season in the gym. He is also training for the upcoming season with virtual outings on the race track, in which he is aiming to win his fourth consecutive world championship title.
Together with Ole Steinbraten and Gianni Vecchio, he took part in the iRacing event of the Daytona 24-hour race and celebrated a victory in the GTD class. The trio, who were travelling in a Mercedes-AMG racer, took the lead during the night, in which Verstappen completed four stints and thus made a significant contribution to the victory.
The sister car with the number 70 finished the virtual showdown in third place. Overall victory in the GTP class went to the Williams Esports Team, which was represented by IndyCar driver Agustin Canapino, Atte Kauppinen and Carl Jansson.
The next iRacing event as part of the "Real Racers Never Quit" championship will take place tomorrow, Tuesday. Formula 3 cars will be driven on the Silverstone Circuit.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21 February to 23 February in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island