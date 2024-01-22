Jean Todt: "Charles Leclerc deserves a world championship opportunity"

Former Ferrari team boss and ex-FIA President Jean Todt talks about his favourite in the Formula 1 field, which is managed by his son Nicolas Todt. He is convinced that the Ferrari star deserves a chance at the world championship.

It is obvious that Jean Todt has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc. The fast Monegasque not only drives for the same racing team that Jean Todt has successfully managed for many years as team principal. He is also managed by Todt's son Nicolas and his company "All Road Management".

In an interview with "La Stampa", Jean Todt confirms: "I am currently supporting Leclerc. My son has been with him since his karting days and he is also a fantastic racing driver." The former Ferrari team boss and former FIA President is therefore certain: "He deserves a chance at the world championship."

However, Ferrari must first find a way to counter high-flyer Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Racing Team. The next major rule change in 2026 could play into the hands of the oldest GP racing team in the world, as Jean Todt emphasises. After all, Ferrari also once dominated with Todt at the helm until 2005, when it fell to third place in the world championship behind Renault and McLaren.

The 77-year-old explains: "Red Bull Racing has put together a winning team with a driver who is exceptional, very professional, intelligent and fantastic." He sees parallels to the dominant Ferrari era with Michael Schumacher. "But do you remember 2005? That was the same team with the same drivers that was suddenly no longer competitive after a season full of victories."

Although they were competitive again the following year, they still lost the title and Schumacher retired from Formula 1 after the 2006 season - only to return with Mercedes in 2010. "We became world champions again in 2007 with Kimi Räikkönen and in 2008 we lost the battle for the drivers' world title with Felipe Massa in the final metres," recalls Jean Todt.

