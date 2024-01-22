Jean Todt: "Charles Leclerc deserves a world championship opportunity"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It is obvious that Jean Todt has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc. The fast Monegasque not only drives for the same racing team that Jean Todt has successfully managed for many years as team principal. He is also managed by Todt's son Nicolas and his company "All Road Management".
In an interview with "La Stampa", Jean Todt confirms: "I am currently supporting Leclerc. My son has been with him since his karting days and he is also a fantastic racing driver." The former Ferrari team boss and former FIA President is therefore certain: "He deserves a chance at the world championship."
However, Ferrari must first find a way to counter high-flyer Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Racing Team. The next major rule change in 2026 could play into the hands of the oldest GP racing team in the world, as Jean Todt emphasises. After all, Ferrari also once dominated with Todt at the helm until 2005, when it fell to third place in the world championship behind Renault and McLaren.
The 77-year-old explains: "Red Bull Racing has put together a winning team with a driver who is exceptional, very professional, intelligent and fantastic." He sees parallels to the dominant Ferrari era with Michael Schumacher. "But do you remember 2005? That was the same team with the same drivers that was suddenly no longer competitive after a season full of victories."
Although they were competitive again the following year, they still lost the title and Schumacher retired from Formula 1 after the 2006 season - only to return with Mercedes in 2010. "We became world champions again in 2007 with Kimi Räikkönen and in 2008 we lost the battle for the drivers' world title with Felipe Massa in the final metres," recalls Jean Todt.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island