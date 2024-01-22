Helmut Marko on Carlos Sainz: "He was unlucky"

Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko thinks highly of Carlos Sainz, who came into Formula 1 as a Red Bull Junior. However, the Spaniard had the misfortune of driving alongside Max Verstappen, says the man from Graz.

In 2023, Carlos Sainz was responsible for the only Ferrari victory last season. The 29-year-old Spaniard triumphed on the Singapore street circuit and finished the World Championship in seventh place overall. He was also the only Red Bull Racing opponent to clinch a GP triumph last year.

However, the son of the rally legend of the same name completed his first GP outings in the colours of Toro Rosso. He joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2010 and made his world championship debut in 2015 alongside Max Verstappen, whose GP career started at the same time. And that was precisely his misfortune, Dr Helmut Marko is certain.

"Sainz is undoubtedly a great driver," explained the man from Graz in an interview with Marca. "He was almost on a par with Max at Toro Rosso," he praised, but also emphasised: "But he had the misfortune of being Verstappen's team-mate." And he revealed: "The atmosphere between the two was pretty toxic."

"And the way the team was set up at the time, I didn't see any way of keeping him with us, so he initially switched to Renault before driving for McLaren and finally ending up at Ferrari," added Marko, who was quickly convinced of Sainz's speed even before his promotion to the premier class.

"He was very fast in the junior classes. In his first Formula 1 test at Silverstone, he was slightly faster in the fast corners than Sebastian Vettel, whose times served as a benchmark for us at the time. He was almost on the same level as Verstappen, but only almost, and when we had the choice between him and Max, it was clear how we had to decide."

