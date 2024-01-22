Helmut Marko on Carlos Sainz: "He was unlucky"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In 2023, Carlos Sainz was responsible for the only Ferrari victory last season. The 29-year-old Spaniard triumphed on the Singapore street circuit and finished the World Championship in seventh place overall. He was also the only Red Bull Racing opponent to clinch a GP triumph last year.
However, the son of the rally legend of the same name completed his first GP outings in the colours of Toro Rosso. He joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2010 and made his world championship debut in 2015 alongside Max Verstappen, whose GP career started at the same time. And that was precisely his misfortune, Dr Helmut Marko is certain.
"Sainz is undoubtedly a great driver," explained the man from Graz in an interview with Marca. "He was almost on a par with Max at Toro Rosso," he praised, but also emphasised: "But he had the misfortune of being Verstappen's team-mate." And he revealed: "The atmosphere between the two was pretty toxic."
"And the way the team was set up at the time, I didn't see any way of keeping him with us, so he initially switched to Renault before driving for McLaren and finally ending up at Ferrari," added Marko, who was quickly convinced of Sainz's speed even before his promotion to the premier class.
"He was very fast in the junior classes. In his first Formula 1 test at Silverstone, he was slightly faster in the fast corners than Sebastian Vettel, whose times served as a benchmark for us at the time. He was almost on the same level as Verstappen, but only almost, and when we had the choice between him and Max, it was clear how we had to decide."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island