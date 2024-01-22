Lewis Hamilton's 8th world championship title: What Toto Wolff says
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton has not stood on the top step of the GP podium for more than two years. The Mercedes star last triumphed on 5 December 2021 in Saudi Arabia, which was his 103rd and last GP victory to date. Since then, he has claimed 16 podiums, but an opponent of the seven-time world champion has finished first every time.
Nevertheless, Toto Wolff is convinced that Hamilton is capable of being crowned world champion for the eighth time and breaking Michael Schumacher's record, which he achieved in 2020. The Mercedes team boss explained in an interview with The Telegraph: "You always have to believe it's possible."
You can't start the season thinking that it's impossible, emphasised the Viennese. And he clarified: "We have signed a two-year contract with Lewis and we owe it to him, as well as George and the rest of the team, to focus all our attention on 2024 and 2025. I think it's possible."
Last year, Hamilton and Russell extended their contracts as Mercedes regular drivers until the end of 2025. Whether this year's Formula 1 racer from Brackley and Brixworth will give the duo the chance to return to the front of the world championship field will be revealed at the earliest during the tests in Bahrain, which start on 21 February. The car will be presented on 14 February.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island