Lewis Hamilton's 8th world championship title: What Toto Wolff says

For Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, there is no question that Lewis Hamilton can win his eighth world championship title and break Michael Schumacher's record. He warns: "You must always believe that it is possible."

Lewis Hamilton has not stood on the top step of the GP podium for more than two years. The Mercedes star last triumphed on 5 December 2021 in Saudi Arabia, which was his 103rd and last GP victory to date. Since then, he has claimed 16 podiums, but an opponent of the seven-time world champion has finished first every time.

Nevertheless, Toto Wolff is convinced that Hamilton is capable of being crowned world champion for the eighth time and breaking Michael Schumacher's record, which he achieved in 2020. The Mercedes team boss explained in an interview with The Telegraph: "You always have to believe it's possible."

You can't start the season thinking that it's impossible, emphasised the Viennese. And he clarified: "We have signed a two-year contract with Lewis and we owe it to him, as well as George and the rest of the team, to focus all our attention on 2024 and 2025. I think it's possible."

Last year, Hamilton and Russell extended their contracts as Mercedes regular drivers until the end of 2025. Whether this year's Formula 1 racer from Brackley and Brixworth will give the duo the chance to return to the front of the world championship field will be revealed at the earliest during the tests in Bahrain, which start on 21 February. The car will be presented on 14 February.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island