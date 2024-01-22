Logan Sargeant (Williams): In the crosshairs of the critics

Logan Sargeant is convinced: American drivers are judged differently to their rivals from other countries. However, the Williams driver has yet to impress on paper.

Logan Sargeant finished his first Formula 1 year in 21st place in the drivers' standings, the second-to-last position. Only Nyck de Vries, who was dropped by AlphaTauri after ten GP weekends, fared worse. The Williams rookie only made it into the points once: He finished tenth in Texas, scoring his first world championship points.

By comparison, his team-mate Alex Albon scored points eight times and finished his fourth Formula 1 season in 13th place with 27 points. The qualifying duel between the 27-year-old Londoner and the 23-year-old from Florida is even clearer. Albon was ahead in all final practice sessions for the GP.

No wonder, critical voices are being raised; the experts are convinced that the lack of experience does not fully explain the big difference in performance. That is why professional racing driver James Hinchcliffe, for example, has called on the official Formula 1 website for the American to step up his game if he does not want to lose his place in the team.

"He was only able to keep his cockpit at Williams for 2024 with difficulty and at times last year he showed a good pace that was comparable to that of his team-mate. However, a lack of consistency and several costly crashes prevented him from making a breakthrough," emphasises the 37-year-old.

Now that Sargeant has a year's experience and no longer enjoys rookie status, he has to prove what he can do this year, adds Hinchcliffe, but also emphasises how big a challenge it is for a Formula 1 rookie to master.

Sargeant himself is convinced that American drivers are judged differently to their professional colleagues. "I think people think and expect less of an American driver," he complained to "Motorsport.com", but also added that this ultimately does not matter as long as the right people know what is going on.

