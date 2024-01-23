Fernando Alonso: What was missing in the Ferrari for the world championship title

Three world championship titles like his idol Ayrton Senna - that's how Fernando Alonso wanted to retire from Formula 1. Nothing came of it: In a mixture of bad decisions and bad racing luck, one title after another slipped through his fingers. Alonso could easily be a five-time champion today, surpassed only by the great Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (with seven world championship titles each).

But in 2007, the then McLaren team boss Ron Dennis let new signing Alonso and the young Hamilton battle it out until Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari) dusted off the title at the World Championship finale in Brazil.

During his five years at Ferrari, Alonso narrowly missed out on the title twice, in 2010 and 2012. Incredible: just one point behind the world champion in 2007, only four points short in 2010, just three in 2012 - just ten points in these three seasons would have been enough for three more titles! But the same applies to Alonso: nobody wins with ifs and buts.

Long-time Alonso companion Andrea Stella recently spoke about Alonso's GP career in the Formula 1 podcast Beyond the Grid. Stella worked as a race engineer alongside Fernando at Ferrari, followed him from there to McLaren, and today the 52-year-old Italian is Team Principal at McLaren, while Alonso moved to Aston Martin via Alpine after a GP break.



But the sting of Ferrari remains with the 32-time GP winner to this day. He said in 2023: "If I could turn back time and change anything, I would wish for a title with Ferrari."



So why didn't it work out?



Andrea Stella believes: "In our first year at Ferrari, in 2010, we came darn close to the title. But ultimately we lacked continuity. That is a major difference to the Schumacher era, which was extremely successful after a few attempts."



The current Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's downfall as Ferrari team principal was that Fernando Alonso failed to become world champion in five years at Ferrari.



Domenicali's successor, Marco Mattiacci, was a career changer who came to Formula 1 as the successful boss of Ferrari North America, but the Roman had a difficult legacy. The Ferrari F14T that Stefano Domenicali had given him was incurably bad. Mattiacci was gone again after just six months. During his time, engine boss Luca Marmorini was also disposed of.



In 2014, chief designer Nikolas Tombazis was also sent packing. He was accused of having developed too conservatively for years.



In any case, Fernando Alonso was not to blame during this time - the results of his team-mates show how good the Ferrari really was.



Andrea Stella is convinced: "Fernando is the most complete driver of all. Basically, he has no weaknesses. And that makes him unique. He may not be the best in many respects, but he is very strong in all of them. No other driver can offer that in this form."





