Carlos Sainz reveals about Audi: "Of course people are talking"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Carlos Sainz senior (61) has just won the famous Dakar Rally with Audi for the fourth time (after 2010, 2018 and 2020). Not least because of his connection to the German car manufacturer, there is ongoing speculation in Spain that his son of the same name will be a topic of discussion at Audi when the brand with the four rings enters Formula 1 in 2026.
Second clue: the current Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl was team principal at McLaren when the young Sainz was employed there. It is no secret that the two appreciate and like each other.
The 29-year-old Sainz junior has always denied that something is brewing with Audi. The two-time GP winner has emphasised several times: "I see my future at Ferrari."
But Sainz senior says on the Motor.es portal: "I know from my own experience how seriously Audi approaches motorsport projects. For me, it is therefore only a matter of time before Audi is successful in Formula 1. At the moment, all the pieces of the puzzle are being put in place to build a solid project."
"I'm part of the Audi family, so it's clear that we talk about Audi at home and what they can achieve in the future."
