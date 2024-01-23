Official: Spanish GP back in Madrid from 2026

On 23 January 2024, what Madrilenian politicians have been trying to do for years was confirmed: The Spanish GP will return to Madrid, but not to Jarama, but to a circuit at the IFEMA exhibition centre.

The cat is out of the bag: Formula 1 is returning to Madrid, with a world championship race to be held at the IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) exhibition centre from 2026. Name of the new 5.474-kilometre street circuit: IFEMA Madrid Circuit. The first sketch of the circuit was also published at a press conference. The agreement between Formula 1 and IFEMA is for ten years (up to and including 2035) and the race will be privately financed. The site offers space for more than 110,000 spectators.

The track will offer 20 bends, four good overtaking opportunities, a lap time of just under 90 seconds is targeted and the average speed will be around 220 kilometres per hour. The circuit will pass through a tunnel under the M-11 motorway twice.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Regional Government of the Autonomous Community of Madrid: "No government and no country can refuse a project like this because it will bring so much to the city of Madrid and Spain. We want to establish one of the best racetracks in the world."

The politician believes: "The race will bring 450 million euros a year into Madrid's coffers and create 8,200 jobs."

José Vicente de los Mozos, President of IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid): "We want to set a new benchmark with our race. We are very proud that Formula 1 is returning to our city after around forty years."

It is unlikely that two Formula 1 races will be held in Spain in the same year, as was the case from 2008 to 2012 with Barcelona and Valencia - given the huge interest in Formula 1 around the world. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed in the summer of 2023: "In the medium term, i.e. after 2026, we will not be able to have two races in the same country." As is currently the case in Italy with Imola and Monza.



Domenicali on the new race: "Madrid is a city with an enormous sporting tradition. We are opening an exciting new chapter for Formula 1 in Spain."



From 1968 to 1981, the Spanish Formula 1 World Championship race was held nine times on the Jarama circuit, 40 kilometres north-east of Madrid city centre.



José Vicente de los Mozos, President of the IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) trade fair organisation, confirmed Formula 1 plans for the first time in July 2023 at a business forum.



The IFEMA boss said: "We want more than just a Formula 1 race. We want to offer the best experience for a Grand Prix fan in Europe. There is no race venue that has such a diverse space as IFEMA."



IFEMA in the north-east of the Spanish capital is Spain's leading exhibition centre, built in 1980 by the Autonomous Community of Madrid, the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Caja Madrid savings bank. The current exhibition centre was opened in 1991 and has been gradually expanded. It currently comprises a dozen exhibition halls and an area of 970,000 square metres, the equivalent of 135 football pitches, just ten minutes from Barajas airport, with its own metro and motorway connections.



José Vicente de los Mozos: "Together with the Autonomous Community of Madrid and the City Council, we have designed a great project that will establish Madrid as a centre of attraction for sporting and leisure events."



Spanish GP: New venues again and again

The beginnings of the Spanish GP date back to 1913, but what was then called the Grand Prix and was held in Guadarrama (near Madrid) was a race under touring car rules. Then there is the Catalonia Cup of 1908 and 1909 in Sitges (near Barcelona) in the motorsport Stone Age. This was not a real Spanish GP either, although it was won by a real monoposto warhorse - Jules Goux.



The spectacular Sitges oval was used in 1923, and from 1926 to 1935 the Circuito Lasarte in the Basque Country (northern Spain).



There was a Spanish GP as part of the Formula 1 World Championship in: Pedralbes (Barcelona) in 1951/1954, in Jarama near Madrid (1967 to 1981), partly alternating with Montjuich/Barcelona (1969 to 1975), in Jerez (Andalusia) from 1986 to 1990, and from 1991 onwards at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Granollers (north of Barcelona).