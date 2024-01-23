Formula 1 future: These races are in danger
The Formula 1 World Championship will be enriched by another street circuit: As was announced on 23 January, Formula 1 is returning to Madrid. Racing will take place at the IFEMA exhibition centre, and we will see the first edition at the new venue in 2026.
The 2024 GP season will see 24 rounds of the world championship for the first time, and the team bosses have made it clear to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali: there's not much more that can be done, the specialists have reached their limits.
Anyone who wants to move into the programme in the coming years will have to displace another race. Which raises the question of many readers: How long do the current agreements with the various organisers actually last? Here is the list, the order corresponds to the 2024 World Championship programme.
Bahrain 2036
Saudi Arabia 2030
Australia 2037
Japan 2024
China 2025
USA (Miami) 2031
Italy (Imola) 2026
Monaco 2025
Canada 2031
Spain 2026
Austria 2030
Great Britain 2024
Hungary 2032
Belgium 2025
Netherlands 2025
Italy (Monza) 2025
Azerbaijan 2026
Singapore 2028
USA (Austin) 2026
Mexico 2025
Brazil 2030
USA (Las Vegas) 2032
Qatar 2032
Abu Dhabi 2030
Madrid: 2026-2035
We see: The contracts for the two traditional races at Silverstone and Suzuka expire this year, followed a year later by Monaco, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, Monza and Mexico City. The contract with Shanghai will also end in 2025.
If there is no more room for Belgium or the Netherlands, there are plans to organise the Spa and Zandvoort races alternately.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made it clear that there is no room for two races per season in a European country beyond 2026. So bad cards for Barcelona. As far as Italy is concerned, Monza wants to continue to secure the Italian Grand Prix with investments totalling 21 million euros https://www.speedweek.com//formel1/news/217873/Monza-baut-um-fuer-21-Millionen-Euro-140-Tage-Arbeit.html, at the expense of Imola.
