Formula 1 future: These races are in danger

On 23 January, Formula 1 announced a ten-year agreement with the Madrid-based IFEMA. Racing will take place on the new circuit from 2026, and we reveal what the future holds for the World Championship programme.

The Formula 1 World Championship will be enriched by another street circuit: As was announced on 23 January, Formula 1 is returning to Madrid. Racing will take place at the IFEMA exhibition centre, and we will see the first edition at the new venue in 2026.

The 2024 GP season will see 24 rounds of the world championship for the first time, and the team bosses have made it clear to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali: there's not much more that can be done, the specialists have reached their limits.

Anyone who wants to move into the programme in the coming years will have to displace another race. Which raises the question of many readers: How long do the current agreements with the various organisers actually last? Here is the list, the order corresponds to the 2024 World Championship programme.

Bahrain 2036

Saudi Arabia 2030

Australia 2037

Japan 2024

China 2025

USA (Miami) 2031

Italy (Imola) 2026

Monaco 2025

Canada 2031

Spain 2026

Austria 2030

Great Britain 2024

Hungary 2032

Belgium 2025

Netherlands 2025

Italy (Monza) 2025

Azerbaijan 2026

Singapore 2028

USA (Austin) 2026

Mexico 2025

Brazil 2030

USA (Las Vegas) 2032

Qatar 2032

Abu Dhabi 2030

Madrid: 2026-2035



We see: The contracts for the two traditional races at Silverstone and Suzuka expire this year, followed a year later by Monaco, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, Monza and Mexico City. The contract with Shanghai will also end in 2025.



If there is no more room for Belgium or the Netherlands, there are plans to organise the Spa and Zandvoort races alternately.



Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made it clear that there is no room for two races per season in a European country beyond 2026. So bad cards for Barcelona. As far as Italy is concerned, Monza wants to continue to secure the Italian Grand Prix with investments totalling 21 million euros https://www.speedweek.com//formel1/news/217873/Monza-baut-um-fuer-21-Millionen-Euro-140-Tage-Arbeit.html, at the expense of Imola.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island