Stefano Domenicali on the Madrid GP: Barcelona, what now?

The agreement between Formula 1 and IFEMA has been announced - the Spanish GP will be held at the Madrid exhibition centre from 2026. But what will happen to the World Championship race in Barcelona?

From 2026, Formula 1 will be enriched by an interesting splash of colour: the premier class will return to the city of the royals, to Madrid, the capital of Spain. From 2026, the Spanish World Championship race will be held on a new street circuit, at the IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) exhibition centre.

Series CEO Stefano Domenicali says on the official Formula 1 website: "This is excellent news for our sport. The new agreement underlines the attractiveness of Formula 1 and, at a time when many people are categorising Europe as being too reluctant to invest, Madrid and IFEMA are showing that this is not true."

"We have been presented with a fascinating project that will offer visitors an all-encompassing experience - from travelling to staying and racing. We were very excited about these plans from the outset and we are looking forward to seeing how we can now realise them."

The 58-year-old Italian from the GP city of Imola says of the ten-year agreement with IFEMA: "This long duration proves that we strive to work with existing or established organisers over longer periods. Ten years is a mutual guarantee that we can organise something great in peace."



"In the past, we often had the situation where agreements were extended by two or three years, maybe one time by five. But now we like to sign longer contracts to ensure stability."



The Spanish Formula 1 World Championship has been held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1991. What will happen to the race in Catalonia now?



Stefano Domenicali: "To avoid any misunderstandings, the agreement with Madrid does not exclude the Barcelona event. We are currently looking at how we can continue to work with Barcelona."



That sounds a little different from just a few months ago, when Domenicali stated that he could not imagine a European country hosting two World Championship rounds beyond 2026. So what has changed?



Formula 1 is sexy again in Spain, with a total of 77 million people watching the premier class in the 2023 season, which is 84 per cent more than in 2022. The upswing is also due to the great performances of Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.



The races in Spain are broadcast by streaming sports specialist DAZN, and Formula 1 has extended a corresponding agreement until the end of 2026.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



