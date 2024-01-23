Formula 2 in 2024: Where is the new Max Verstappen?

The Formula 2 championship begins as part of the Formula 1 World Championship, at the beginning of March in Bahrain. Numerous GP racing teams test their Formula 2 talent in the Formula 1 springboard class.

Those who make the breakthrough in Formula 2 have a good chance of a fine Grand Prix career: numerous future GP stars and world champions have honed their racing skills in the stepping stone class of Formula 1. And the F1 racing teams have long since understood how to secure the most promising single-seater talents in order to test their suitability in Formula 2.

We don't need to worry about the future of Formula 1. In our list here, we show who will be competing in Formula 2 in 2024 and which nine drivers will go to work as junior drivers for the GP racing teams.

ART Grand Prix

Victor Martins (France/22), Alpine

Zak O'Sullivan (Great Britain/18), Williams

Prema Racing

Oliver Bearman (Great Britain/18), Ferrari

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Italy/17), Mercedes



Rodin Motorsport

Zane Maloney (Babados/20), -

Ritomo Miyata (Japan/24), -



DAMS

Jak Crawford (USA/18), -

Juan Manuel Correa (USA/24), -



Invicta Racing

Kush Maini (IND/23), Alpine

Gabriel Bortoleto (BR/19), McLaren



MP Motorsport

Dennis Hauger (N/20), -

Franco Colapinto (RA/20), Williams



Van Amersfoort Racing

Rafael Villagómez (MEX/22), -

Enzo Fittipaldi (USA/22), -



Hitech

Amaury Cordeel (B/21), -

Paul Aron (EST/19), -



Campos Racing

Isack Hadjar (F/19), Red Bull

Pepe Martí (E/18), Red Bull



Trident

Richard Verschoor (NL/23), -

Roman Stanek (CZ/19), -



PHM

Joshua Dürksen (PY/23), -

Second rider not yet confirmed





Formula 2 European Champion

1967 Jacky Ickx (B)

1968 Jean-Pierre Beltoise (F)

1969 Johnny Servoz-Gavin (F)

1970 Clay Regazzoni (CH)

1971 Ronnie Peterson (S)

1972 Mike Hailwood (GB)

1973 Jean-Pierre Jarier (F)

1974 Patrick Depailler (F)

1975 Jacques Laffite (F)

1976 Jean-Pierre Jabouille (F)

1977 René Arnoux (F)

1978 Bruno Giacomelli (I)

1979 Marc Surer (CH)

1980 Brian Henton (GB)

1981 Geoff Lees (GB)

1982 Corrado Fabi (I)

1983 Jonathan Palmer (GB)

1984 Mike Thackwell (NZ)





International Formula 3000 Championship

1985 Christian Danner (D)

1986 Ivan Capelli (I)

1987 Stefano Modena (I)

1988 Roberto Moreno (BR)

1989 Jean Alesi (F)

1990 Érik Comas (F)

1991 Christian Fittipaldi (BR)

1992 Luca Badoer (I)

1993 Olivier Panis (F)

1994 Jean-Christophe Boullion (F)

1995 Vicenzo Sospiri (I)

1996 Jörg Müller (D)

1997 Ricardo Zonta (BR)

1998 Juan Pablo Montoya (COL)

1999 Nick Heidfeld (D)

2000 Bruno Junqueira (BR)

2001 Justin Wilson (GB)

2002 Sébastien Bourdais (F)

2003 Björn Wirdheim (S)

2004 Vitantonio Liuzzi (I)





FIA GP2

2005 Nico Rosberg (D)

2006 Lewis Hamilton (GB)

2007 Timo Glock (D)

2008 Giorgio Pantano (I)

2009 Nico Hülkenberg (D)

2010 Pastor Maldonado (YV)

2011 Romain Grosjean (F)

2012 Davide Valsecchi (I)

2013 Fabio Leimer (CH)

2014 Jolyon Palmer (GB)

2015 Stoffel Vandoorne (B)

2016 Pierre Gasly (F)





FIA Formula 2

2017 Charles Leclerc (MC)

2018 George Russell (GB)

2019 Nyck de Vries (NL)

2020 Mick Schumacher (D)

2021 Oscar Piastri (AUS)

2022 Felipe Drugovich (BR)

2023 Théo Pourchaire (F)