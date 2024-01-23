Formula 2 in 2024: Where is the new Max Verstappen?
Those who make the breakthrough in Formula 2 have a good chance of a fine Grand Prix career: numerous future GP stars and world champions have honed their racing skills in the stepping stone class of Formula 1. And the F1 racing teams have long since understood how to secure the most promising single-seater talents in order to test their suitability in Formula 2.
We don't need to worry about the future of Formula 1. In our list here, we show who will be competing in Formula 2 in 2024 and which nine drivers will go to work as junior drivers for the GP racing teams.
ART Grand Prix
Victor Martins (France/22), Alpine
Zak O'Sullivan (Great Britain/18), Williams
Prema Racing
Oliver Bearman (Great Britain/18), Ferrari
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Italy/17), Mercedes
Rodin Motorsport
Zane Maloney (Babados/20), -
Ritomo Miyata (Japan/24), -
DAMS
Jak Crawford (USA/18), -
Juan Manuel Correa (USA/24), -
Invicta Racing
Kush Maini (IND/23), Alpine
Gabriel Bortoleto (BR/19), McLaren
MP Motorsport
Dennis Hauger (N/20), -
Franco Colapinto (RA/20), Williams
Van Amersfoort Racing
Rafael Villagómez (MEX/22), -
Enzo Fittipaldi (USA/22), -
Hitech
Amaury Cordeel (B/21), -
Paul Aron (EST/19), -
Campos Racing
Isack Hadjar (F/19), Red Bull
Pepe Martí (E/18), Red Bull
Trident
Richard Verschoor (NL/23), -
Roman Stanek (CZ/19), -
PHM
Joshua Dürksen (PY/23), -
Second rider not yet confirmed
Formula 2 European Champion
1967 Jacky Ickx (B)
1968 Jean-Pierre Beltoise (F)
1969 Johnny Servoz-Gavin (F)
1970 Clay Regazzoni (CH)
1971 Ronnie Peterson (S)
1972 Mike Hailwood (GB)
1973 Jean-Pierre Jarier (F)
1974 Patrick Depailler (F)
1975 Jacques Laffite (F)
1976 Jean-Pierre Jabouille (F)
1977 René Arnoux (F)
1978 Bruno Giacomelli (I)
1979 Marc Surer (CH)
1980 Brian Henton (GB)
1981 Geoff Lees (GB)
1982 Corrado Fabi (I)
1983 Jonathan Palmer (GB)
1984 Mike Thackwell (NZ)
International Formula 3000 Championship
1985 Christian Danner (D)
1986 Ivan Capelli (I)
1987 Stefano Modena (I)
1988 Roberto Moreno (BR)
1989 Jean Alesi (F)
1990 Érik Comas (F)
1991 Christian Fittipaldi (BR)
1992 Luca Badoer (I)
1993 Olivier Panis (F)
1994 Jean-Christophe Boullion (F)
1995 Vicenzo Sospiri (I)
1996 Jörg Müller (D)
1997 Ricardo Zonta (BR)
1998 Juan Pablo Montoya (COL)
1999 Nick Heidfeld (D)
2000 Bruno Junqueira (BR)
2001 Justin Wilson (GB)
2002 Sébastien Bourdais (F)
2003 Björn Wirdheim (S)
2004 Vitantonio Liuzzi (I)
FIA GP2
2005 Nico Rosberg (D)
2006 Lewis Hamilton (GB)
2007 Timo Glock (D)
2008 Giorgio Pantano (I)
2009 Nico Hülkenberg (D)
2010 Pastor Maldonado (YV)
2011 Romain Grosjean (F)
2012 Davide Valsecchi (I)
2013 Fabio Leimer (CH)
2014 Jolyon Palmer (GB)
2015 Stoffel Vandoorne (B)
2016 Pierre Gasly (F)
FIA Formula 2
2017 Charles Leclerc (MC)
2018 George Russell (GB)
2019 Nyck de Vries (NL)
2020 Mick Schumacher (D)
2021 Oscar Piastri (AUS)
2022 Felipe Drugovich (BR)
2023 Théo Pourchaire (F)