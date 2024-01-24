Unforgotten: Jo Gartner, technician and thoroughbred racer

For younger motorsport fans, the Viennese Josef "Jo" Anton Gartner may no longer be a household name, but for his generation he remains unforgotten even 38 years after his fatal accident at Le Mans.

The fact that "Seppi", who was not only a talented racing driver but also a gifted technician, lives on in our memories is ensured by his partner at the time, Doris, who still helps out as an occupational physician from time to time despite her retirement, and his siblings Helga and Fritz. On 24 January, a mass is said for Jo in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, after which he is remembered in a small circle.

Gartner's talent as a technician was recognised and acknowledged earlier by Kurt "Master" Bergmann in his racing workshop than the racing talent of the ambitious Viennese, who fought his way into Formula 1 with tenacity and perseverance. For the English, Gartner's career would probably have made him a "Braveheart".

The money he earned as an engineer enabled him to enter motor racing: Formula Super Vee, Formula 3, Formula 2, where he was supported as a private driver by a number of Austrian companies. As a committed driver for a racing team, he sat in the wrong car at the wrong time, in the team of Lauda saviour Arturo Merzario. Grandiose triumph in Pau in 1983 with his own team.

He entered Formula 1 in 1984 at the age of 30 and had to bite his way through again: the Osella-Alfa - the four-year-old naturally aspirated version at the time - was not really a dream car, and Osella's budget was not really one. It was not until long after his team-mate Piercarlo Ghinzani that Jo also got the turbo in the rear.



Fifth place in Monza in 1984, 40 years ago, at the Austrian Festival alongside winner Niki Lauda and sixth-placed Gerhard Berger - it still wasn't enough for Jo Gartner's next F1 year.



Gartner lost the duel with Gerhard Berger, who had a BMW bonus, for the seat at Arrows and switched to sports cars in 1985.



Berger said much later: "This rivalry, it was all ridiculous back then. Jo was a great guy who could drive incredibly fast."



An interesting fact: Gartner's manager, or rather his friend and advisor, was called David Gulda. And he later became Berger's managing director in the family business in Kundl.



Jo Gartner quickly became one of the best in his field in Group C sports cars. His victory alongside Hans-Joachim Stuck and Bob Akin in the Coca Cola Porsche 962 at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1986 is legendary.



Strietzel's recollection: "Jo was almost as fast in practice on racing tyres as I was on qualifying tyres, even though he was driving at Sebring for the first time. He let the cow fly, my dear man!"



Stuck has indelible memories of the finale of this race: "We were leading, I was at the wheel, drove into the pits because of vibrations when a wheel flew off in the pit lane. Then Jo drove the final turn. Two laps before the chequered flag, his left front wheel also came off. He came into the pits, drove out again and the wheel flew off again. He drove the final lap to the finish on three wheels and also the final lap to the podium. The spectators were completely beside themselves - they had never seen anything like it."



In the early summer of 1986, Gartner was already on the verge of joining the Porsche works team for 1987 and beyond. He would have won a lot more on the long distance, races and titles. He might have become team boss at some point and started a second successful career. He might also have looked after the next generation of drivers. Or he would have ended up as a technician in an automotive group.



But in the night hours of 1 June 1986, it was all over, and the exact cause of the accident involving the Kremer-Porsche 962 was never fully clarified.



The shock for his family, friends, colleagues and competitors was enormous. The fatal crash brought him the top news item on the ORF early morning news for the first and last time. No victory in Formula 2, no historic success in Sebring or no heroic battle with the Osella-Alfa cucumber in Formula 1 had ever achieved this before.



Jo Gartner will never be forgotten.