Spanish GP Madrid from 2026: With Fernando Alonso?

Announced on 23 January 2024: A ten-year contract between Formula 1 and IFEMA Madrid, with a new race track being built on the exhibition centre for 2026. Will Fernando Alonso be on the grid then?

Formula 1 is booming in Spain: 77 million fans watched the races in 2023, an increase of 84 per cent compared to 2022.

The turbocharger for this interest is the seemingly eternally young Fernando Alonso: the two-time Formula 1 champion and endurance world champion had a fabulous season with Aston Martin in 2023 with eight podium finishes and a fantastic fourth place at the end of the season, his best result in the premier class for ten years.

On 24 January, Formula 1 and the operators of the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre made the announcement: From 2026, racing will take place on a new circuit for ten years. Not only Spanish fans are wondering: with or without Fernando Alonso?

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said at the presentation of the new circuit at IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid): "It will be a challenge for Fernando to extend his career until 2026, but I don't see any sign of him tiring at the moment, so why not? It would be a fabulous thing to see him fighting for victory at the Madrid GP."

Fernando Alonso would be 45 years old in 2026 when the Madrid GP returns. Speaking about retiring from Formula 1 in 2023, the Asturian said: "I haven't changed my mind. As long as I enjoy the sport and am competitive, I will continue."





