Spanish GP Madrid from 2026: With Fernando Alonso?
Formula 1 is booming in Spain: 77 million fans watched the races in 2023, an increase of 84 per cent compared to 2022.
The turbocharger for this interest is the seemingly eternally young Fernando Alonso: the two-time Formula 1 champion and endurance world champion had a fabulous season with Aston Martin in 2023 with eight podium finishes and a fantastic fourth place at the end of the season, his best result in the premier class for ten years.
On 24 January, Formula 1 and the operators of the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre made the announcement: From 2026, racing will take place on a new circuit for ten years. Not only Spanish fans are wondering: with or without Fernando Alonso?
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said at the presentation of the new circuit at IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid): "It will be a challenge for Fernando to extend his career until 2026, but I don't see any sign of him tiring at the moment, so why not? It would be a fabulous thing to see him fighting for victory at the Madrid GP."
Fernando Alonso would be 45 years old in 2026 when the Madrid GP returns. Speaking about retiring from Formula 1 in 2023, the Asturian said: "I haven't changed my mind. As long as I enjoy the sport and am competitive, I will continue."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island