RTL 2024: These seven Grand Prix can be seen

Christmas 2023 already took place on 19 December for German GP fans: RTL will show seven races on free-to-air television in 2024, as a co-operation with Sky. And it will be these Grands Prix.

It was the TV sensation just before Christmas 2023: Formula 1 will be back on private broadcaster RTL from the coming 2024 season. The cooperation with pay-TV broadcaster Sky is set to run for two years for the time being.

"That's great news," said Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg. "As a German Formula 1 driver, I am of course delighted that the sport is once again gaining more visibility among the masses in my home country. It's an important step after the sport's relevance in Germany has waned in recent years."

RTL has not yet confirmed which seven races are to be included. Colleagues at Bild-Zeitung claim: "In addition to the season opener in Bahrain (2 March), broadcasts of the following World Championship races including qualifying are planned - Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy (Monza), Azerbaijan and Las Vegas.



In addition, qualifying or the sprint will be shown on RTL on five Saturdays, with the race being broadcast on Sky. On the remaining twelve GP weekends, Saturday can only be seen on RTL on the RTL+ streaming platform.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



