RTL 2024: These seven Grand Prix can be seen
It was the TV sensation just before Christmas 2023: Formula 1 will be back on private broadcaster RTL from the coming 2024 season. The cooperation with pay-TV broadcaster Sky is set to run for two years for the time being.
"That's great news," said Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg. "As a German Formula 1 driver, I am of course delighted that the sport is once again gaining more visibility among the masses in my home country. It's an important step after the sport's relevance in Germany has waned in recent years."
RTL has not yet confirmed which seven races are to be included. Colleagues at Bild-Zeitung claim: "In addition to the season opener in Bahrain (2 March), broadcasts of the following World Championship races including qualifying are planned - Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy (Monza), Azerbaijan and Las Vegas.
In addition, qualifying or the sprint will be shown on RTL on five Saturdays, with the race being broadcast on Sky. On the remaining twelve GP weekends, Saturday can only be seen on RTL on the RTL+ streaming platform.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island