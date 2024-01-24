Günther Steiner (ex-Haas): Second book in progress
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Thanks to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", he became known like a colourful dog: Haas team boss Günther Steiner. The fans love his blunt manner, often with strong language. In the USA, Steiner is recognised more often on the street than many Formula 1 drivers.
His book, which has been named "Surviving to Drive" in reference to the successful Netflix series, has also contributed to his popularity. The work by Steiner and James Hogg has sold a whopping 150,000 copies and has been translated into twelve languages by British publisher Penguin Random House. A paperback version will hit the shops in March 2024.
It was obvious what would follow. "We are working on a second book," confirms the 58-year-old South Tyrolean, who has not been given a new contract as team principal by racing team owner Gene Haas and has been replaced by the Japanese Ayao Komatsu.
"We were already at work when this was announced," says Steiner. "Now, of course, the story has a new twist."
"Making a book was a new experience for me and I learnt a lot. I found James fun to work with, he's a cool sod. When we sat down together, there was never a focus on what we were going to achieve. Everything came about organically."
"I have a bit more time for the second book, but we don't overdo it - we do two sessions a week, half an hour at a time, one on Tuesday, one on Friday, and he does the rest. I realise that other people talk to ghostwriters for days on end to get something like this off the ground, but I don't think that's necessary for us."
It has not yet been decided what the title of the second book will be or when it will be published.
