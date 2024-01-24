New racing rarities puzzle: Ferrari as a dead end

Every week we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

The correct solution from last time: Italian Giancarlo Martini in a Ferrari 312T-021 privately entered by Scuderia Everest at the 1976 International Trophy in Silverstone.

The race was dedicated to Graham Hill, who died in an accident at the end of November 1975, and his fellow passengers on the fatal private flight. For this reason, Scuderia Everest displayed mourning colours on the air intake (airbox).

Enzo Ferrari promised racing team owner Giancarlo Minardi a GP racing car for three years in order to test young talents for Formula 1 suitability with the privately used Ferrari. At the same time, Ferrari engines were available for Formula 2.



Minardi's team was called Scuderia Everest, and it was only later that the racing team adopted its own name to compete in Formula 2 and Formula 1.



Enzo Ferrari's experiment with Everest only lasted two races, at the two British races at Brands Hatch and Silverstone, which did not count towards the World Championship.



At Brands Hatch, the 28-year-old Martini (from Consalica, near Ravenna) put the car off the track during the warm-up lap; in practice he had been five seconds slower per lap than regular driver Niki Lauda.



At Silverstone, Martini (uncle of future Minardi driver Pierluigi Martini) showed a clear improvement in performance and qualified tenth, 2.37 seconds behind pole man James Hunt. In the race, he was lapped in tenth place.



It was the last time that a privately entered Ferrari competed in a Formula 1 race.



In the same year, 1976, Giancarlo Martini finished a respectable seventh overall in the highly competitive Formula 2 European Championship (with third place in Pau and Rouen as a highlight), in an all-round battle with opponents such as Jean-Pierre Jabouille (European champion), René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay, Eddie Cheever and Keke Rosberg.



After that, Martini only raced sporadically; the Italian died in Forli on 26 March 2013 at the age of 65.



Giancarlo Minardi started racing in Formula 1 in 1985, and the team was later taken over by Australian Paul Stoddart. There was no victory in 340 outings.



The Minardi team gave rise to the Red Bull racing team Scuderia Toro Rosso, which competed as AlphaTauri from 2020. Toro Rosso achieved what Minardi had been denied - Sebastian Vettel drove to a sensational victory in Monza 2008. In 2020, there was a second bull's eye, now under the name AlphaTauri, with the Frenchman Pierre Gasly, again in Monza.



This brings us to the new riddle: Enzo Ferrari repeatedly recruited drivers, but the breakthrough never came. Which all-round racer is this?



Take part too! Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.



