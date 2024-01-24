Red Bull: AlphaTauri becomes Visa Cash App RB
It is now known under which name Red Bull's Formula 1 racing team, previously known as AlphaTauri, formerly Toro Rosso, will compete: as Visa Cash App RB.
"We are delighted to unveil the new team identity and welcome our new partner," says team CEO Peter Bayer. "We are entering the next phase of our team's history."
The purpose remains the same: At the team from Faenza, Italy, young Red Bull talents are to be given the tools to later compete for victories and world championship titles at Red Bull Racing.
Peter Bayer: "Team Principal Laurent Mekies and I have a bold vision for the racing team, and partners such as Visa and Cash App are an ideal fit."
Exactly what Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's next race car will look like will be revealed on 8 February, when the racing team presents the 2024 race car in Las Vegas.
Credit card provider Visa will be a partner of both Red Bull racing teams and will therefore also be seen on the Red Bull Racing cars of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island