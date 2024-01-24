Red Bull: AlphaTauri becomes Visa Cash App RB

The renaming of the AlphaTauri racing team has been finalised: Red Bull's second Formula 1 racing team will compete under the name Visa Cash App RB from 2024. The team will be presented on 8 February in Las Vegas.

It is now known under which name Red Bull's Formula 1 racing team, previously known as AlphaTauri, formerly Toro Rosso, will compete: as Visa Cash App RB.

"We are delighted to unveil the new team identity and welcome our new partner," says team CEO Peter Bayer. "We are entering the next phase of our team's history."

The purpose remains the same: At the team from Faenza, Italy, young Red Bull talents are to be given the tools to later compete for victories and world championship titles at Red Bull Racing.

Peter Bayer: "Team Principal Laurent Mekies and I have a bold vision for the racing team, and partners such as Visa and Cash App are an ideal fit."



Exactly what Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's next race car will look like will be revealed on 8 February, when the racing team presents the 2024 race car in Las Vegas.



Credit card provider Visa will be a partner of both Red Bull racing teams and will therefore also be seen on the Red Bull Racing cars of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island