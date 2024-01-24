Oscar Piastri: Best debut season since Lewis Hamilton

In his first GP season with McLaren in 2023, the young Australian Oscar Piastri achieved two podium finishes and victory in the sprint race in Qatar. Only Lewis Hamilton has done better in the past 20 years.

Oscar Piastri marched through the junior classes like a future world champion: from 2019 to 2021, he won three single-seater titles in a row: Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2.

He was then relegated to the bench by Alpine in 2022, whereupon Oscar's manager Mark Webber pulled the ripcord - jumping ship to McLaren.

There, the now 22-year-old from the GP city of Melbourne showed why he is rated so highly: 3rd place in Japan, sprint win from pole in Qatar, 2nd place in the Qatar GP.

Only 18 other Formula 1 drivers have achieved two podium finishes or more in their first GP season. In the past twenty years, only one has done better, Lewis Hamilton in his magnificent first season in 2007, also with McLaren.

Nine-time GP winner Mark Webber (47) says of his protégé: "I'm very proud and very happy with how things have gone for Oscar. Honestly, I never in my wildest dreams would have expected this."



"We mustn't forget: Oscar hadn't raced for 15 months and the few test rides were no substitute for wheel-to-wheel battles. In the first six months he had to find his feet, in a phase when the McLaren was not a good car. But he never had a bad word to say about the car, because he thought that would have sounded like an excuse. And Oscar hates excuses."



"The gap to Lando in the first part of the season shocked him. There was a lack of experience with pit stops, safety car phases, tyre handling, everything."



"There followed a period where McLaren made a lot of improvements to the car, but there weren't always enough parts for both cars and Lando Norris got the edge. It would have been easy for Oscar to get frustrated, but he kept his cool."



In Qatar, Oscar blew everyone away: Pole for the sprint, then first Formula 1 win. Mark Webber continues: "It was fascinating to hear Oscar on the radio. He said very calmly: 'Just let me know when Verstappen passes Russell. And he stayed exactly that fast to keep Max at bay. The McLaren people told me: 'That's a performance that a GP driver shows in his second or third season, but not in his first'."



What also stood out: the low error rate. And Piastri made it clear to his opponents that he would not be pushed aside so easily.



Mark Webber again, third in the 2011 and 2013 World Championships: "We talked about this a lot before the season. He said to me in February: 'I have to be careful, but I don't want to come across as soft either'."



"My advice to him was simple: he should act with respect, after all, we are talking about some of the best riders in the world here. But he should also remain tough and not be intimidated. Because that is exactly what is expected of a winner."



"Ultimately, Oscar's learning curve is really impressive. We mustn't forget how complex these cars are. Max Verstappen has now worked with his team for eight years, Lando Norris at McLaren for five. But Oscar has received every conceivable help from McLaren. He was lucky to have Andrea Stella as team principal, who, as a former race engineer, knows exactly what a racer needs. Andrea loves Oscar."





Podium finishes in first F1 season: Top 19

01. Lewis Hamilton (GB) 2007: 12

02 Jacques Villeneuve (CDN) 1996: 11

03. Luigi Fagioli (I) 1950: 5

04. Jackie Stewart (GB) 1965: 5

05. Clay Regazzoni (CH) 1970: 4

06 Juan Pablo Montoya (COL) 2001: 4

07 Juan Manuel Fangio (RA) 1950: 3

08. Giuseppe Farina (I) 1950: 3

09 Ayrton Senna (BR) 1984: 3

10. Louis Rosier (F) 1950: 2

11. Alberto Ascari (I) 1950: 2

12th Eugenio Castellotti (I) 1955: 2

13. Phil Hill (USA) 1958: 2

14. Dan Gurney (USA) 1959: 2

15. Bruce McLaren (NZ) 1959: 2

16. James Hunt (GB) 1973: 2

17th Gunnar Nilsson (S) 1976: 2

18. Jos Verstappen (NL) 1994: 2

19. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 2023: 2





