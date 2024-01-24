Ferrari of Leclerc/Sainz: Unveiling on the back burner

Ferrari's Formula 1 presentations have always been a huge show, but there's no question of that in 2024: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's new car will be shown briefly on the net and that's that.

Those were the days when Ferrari presented the new Grand Prix racing car with a lot of fanfare. In front of a hand-picked crowd of reporters, the celebrities from politics and business gathered to watch President Luca Cordero di Montezemolo give a witty speech and then the Ferrari drivers pulled the noble cloth off the new red goddess. Rapturous applause in the hall.

I miss Montezemolo's fiery words, always spoken from the heart, always heart-warming, always close to the people and the topic, never arrogant, no PR blah-blah, but with a lot of passion.

In 2024, Ferrari will reduce this to a minimum: The world's most famous racing team will limit itself to a crisp, concise presentation on the internet next 13 February. Apart from representatives of the Ferrari sponsors, there will be no guests in Fiorano, as my colleague Franco Nugnes from Italian motorsport.com was the first to report.

The 2024 racing car of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, project number 676, official vehicle designation still unknown, is expected to bring about a change for the better. The SF-23 model, presented in a spectacular show, has disappointed: only one victory, by Sainz in Singapore.



The new racer will be shown on Ferrari's home circuit of Fiorano, after which the Italians will carry out an initial functional test and one of two permitted film days.



During a film day, no more than 100 kilometres may be covered with a racing car of the current year; two such days are permitted per season. The car rolls on demo tyres of a very hard compound, which have little to do with the current Pirelli rubber.



The background to all these regulations is to prevent a team from misusing a film day as a veritable test day - as happened in the past.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island





