Ferrari of Leclerc/Sainz: Unveiling on the back burner
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Those were the days when Ferrari presented the new Grand Prix racing car with a lot of fanfare. In front of a hand-picked crowd of reporters, the celebrities from politics and business gathered to watch President Luca Cordero di Montezemolo give a witty speech and then the Ferrari drivers pulled the noble cloth off the new red goddess. Rapturous applause in the hall.
I miss Montezemolo's fiery words, always spoken from the heart, always heart-warming, always close to the people and the topic, never arrogant, no PR blah-blah, but with a lot of passion.
In 2024, Ferrari will reduce this to a minimum: The world's most famous racing team will limit itself to a crisp, concise presentation on the internet next 13 February. Apart from representatives of the Ferrari sponsors, there will be no guests in Fiorano, as my colleague Franco Nugnes from Italian motorsport.com was the first to report.
The 2024 racing car of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, project number 676, official vehicle designation still unknown, is expected to bring about a change for the better. The SF-23 model, presented in a spectacular show, has disappointed: only one victory, by Sainz in Singapore.
The new racer will be shown on Ferrari's home circuit of Fiorano, after which the Italians will carry out an initial functional test and one of two permitted film days.
During a film day, no more than 100 kilometres may be covered with a racing car of the current year; two such days are permitted per season. The car rolls on demo tyres of a very hard compound, which have little to do with the current Pirelli rubber.
The background to all these regulations is to prevent a team from misusing a film day as a veritable test day - as happened in the past.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island