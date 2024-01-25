Max Verstappen chases Lewis Hamilton: New records

Dutchman Max Verstappen flew from one record to the next with Red Bull Racing in 2023. The three-time champion can set another record in the first third of the 2024 season.

Can Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have an even stronger season? Both successfully defended their 2022 World Championship titles, and RBR won 21 of 22 races in the 2023 season - only in Singapore did the English team lose out, with Carlos Sainz winning in a Ferrari.

Max Verstappen said before his departure from Abu Dhabi: "We can be really proud of what we have achieved this year. It will be very, very difficult to top that." The 26-year-old Dutchman has broken records by the dozen. Here are some of them:

Wins per season: 19

The old record was held by Max himself with 15 victories in 2022.

Wins in a row: 10

Sebastian Vettel achieved nine successive victories in 2013.

Highest winning percentage: 86.36 per cent

This breaks the record set by Alberto Ascari in 1952, when the Italian achieved a figure of 75 per cent.



Podium finishes per season: 21

Verstappen has outdone himself here too, achieving 18 podium finishes in 2021.



Most points per season: 575

Max scored 454 in 2022. 620 would have been possible in 2023.



Leading laps per season: 1003

The old record was held by Sebastian Vettel with 739 lead laps in the 2011 season.



Lead lap rate: 75.7%

Jim Clark led 71.5 per cent of all laps in 1963, breaking the 60-year-old mark set by the legendary Scottish Lotus driver.



Most wins from pole position in one year: 12

Nigel Mansell in 1992 and Sebastian Vettel in 2011 each achieved 9.



Most races as world championship leader: 39

Max has been world championship leader since Spain 2022. Michael Schumacher led for 37 races, from Indy 2000 to Suzuka 2002.



Gap to second in the world championship: 290 points

The gap between Max and his Red Bull Racing team-mate is greater than the number of points the Mexican has scored (280). The old record was held by Sebastian Vettel, who finished the 2013 World Championship with a 155-point lead over Fernando Alonso.



Max Verstappen can set another record in the first third of the 2024 season. From Silverstone 2018 to Bahrain 2020, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton finished in the points an incredible 48 times, then it was over - he fell ill with coronavirus and was not allowed to take part in the Sakhir GP.



Max Verstappen has now finished in the top ten 41 times from Imola 2022 to Abu Dhabi 2023. This means that if the Dutchman continues to score points, Hamilton's record would be equalled on the GP weekend in Imola and surpassed a week later in Monaco, i.e. at the end of May.





