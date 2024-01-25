James Vowles: Hamilton more talented than Schumacher

Englishman James Vowles (44) now works as team principal at Williams. At Mercedes, he saw the two most successful Formula 1 drivers at work, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

James Vowles went through the entire development of today's Mercedes racing team: He began his Formula 1 career in 2001 with British American Racing (BAR) and stayed with the team when it became the Honda works racing team in 2005.

Vowles also remained at Brackley when Honda left the premier class in 2008, Ross Brawn took over and sensationally became world champion with Jenson Button in 2009. A year later, the team passed into the hands of Mercedes-Benz, and Vowles continued to be an integral part of it.

As a brilliant racing strategist at the Mercedes GP racing team, the now 44-year-old Vowles has been able to observe the two most successful Formula 1 drivers at close quarters, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. In a High Performance podcast, he compared the two exceptional drivers.

James Vowles says: "When Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, I soon realised - he has more natural talent than any driver I've ever worked with, including Michael Schumacher."

"Initially, we weren't in a position to win the world title. But Lewis learnt quickly - you don't become world champion with the attitude of wanting to win every race at all costs. Instead, you have to be able to accept that it's the second and third places that help you win the title; on those days when you just can't win."



"Formula 1 is unique in the sporting world. Of course, the drivers are lone warriors and the first task of a driver is always to iron out his team-mate. If you can't do that, then you have a problem."



"But Formula 1 is also a team sport, and the key to success is to get the best out of the professionals so that everyone can make their contribution. Lewis Hamilton has understood how to be a team player and rally the team around him, especially on those weekends when he can't win. That's more important than chasing victories with a crowbar."





