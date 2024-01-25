Drive to Survive (Netflix): Season 6 on 23 February

The US streaming provider Netflix has confirmed: Season 6 of the successful Formula 1 documentary "Drive to Survive" will be released online on 23 February, i.e. on the last day of winter testing in Bahrain, ten days before the World Championship opener at the Bahrain International Circuit. The series is being produced by James Gay-Rees, the man behind the excellent documentary "Senna".

Netflix began filming this fantastic look behind the scenes of the premier class in 2018, and the first season was streamed in 2019. The series triggered a Formula 1 boom, particularly in the USA, that continues to this day. The return of the premier class to Las Vegas is a direct consequence of this.

The then Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey quickly realised how the documentary would attract many more fans to Grand Prix racing. The series shows today's F1 fans the sport in a different light than the classic broadcast formats, dynamic, contemporary and with a good dose of artistic freedom.

The long-standing Haas team boss Günther Steiner became a star through the series, not least because of his rustic style. The South Tyrolean, thinking of his strong language, said: "I guess the series is unsuitable for my daughter. But why should I pretend? The series is supposed to show Formula 1 as truthfully as possible, and emotions are a fundamental part of Grand Prix racing. I think the Netflix people do a very good job of portraying what makes Formula 1 tick."



Steiner will also be seen in detail in season 6, which will include these topics: Red Bull Racing's magnificent winning streak (21 wins in 22 races), Max Verstappen's third world championship title, the exciting GP return to Las Vegas, tough times at Ferrari and Mercedes (only one win for the Italians, Mercedes came away empty-handed), Fernando Alonso's fantastic performances at Aston Martin and Australian Oscar Piastri's terrific first GP season, including the upswing at McLaren.



James Gay-Reeves says: "Consumers today have so many ways to enjoy streaming content. So we are all the more pleased to see how many people, especially young people, we are reaching with our series."



"We can rightly claim that we have brought a young generation to Formula 1. GP sport deserves this attention, but it obviously needed a tool to awaken people's dormant interest. Contributing to this is an incredibly satisfying feeling."



"We could also see from season to season that we didn't hit the jackpot here. The growth is real and continuous, and we see it as an honour to play our part in the success of Formula 1. I hope we can continue to do so for many years to come."



As usual with Drive to Survive, the complete season will be broadcast on the cut-off date, which this time is 23 February 2024. The ten episodes of a season are between 30 and 60 minutes long.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island









