Australia 2024: Fans banned from Melbourne track

For years, this has been part of the tradition of the Australian GP in Melbourne's Albert Park: after the race, fans flock to the street circuit to celebrate the winner. This will not happen at the end of March 2024.

These pictures epitomise the exuberant atmosphere at the Australian Grand Prix: after the end of the race, thousands of fans could be seen on the circuit in Melbourne's Albert Park, cheering the winner or taking a leisurely stroll along the track after the traditional race. But that's over now.

After the 2023 Australian GP, the FIA had to launch an investigation into the organisers in the Australian state of Victoria.

The reason: the first fans made their way to the track while some of the cars were still on their final lap - this was also confirmed by on-board camera footage of the cars of Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. Fans were also in the immediate vicinity of recovery vehicles taking away stranded race cars.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), as the organiser, has therefore breached the FIA Sporting Code and the Australians have now decided: "In light of the investigation into the AGPC following the 2023 incidents, there will be no access to the track for racegoers in 2024 following the Grand Prix. Whether fans will be given this opportunity again in future editions of the race remains to be seen."



A similar investigation has been launched by the FIA against the organisers of the São Paulo GP in Interlagos. There, fans had gained access to the run-off area in turn 1 before the end of the race.



The race weekend in Melbourne's Albert Park will take place in 2024 from 21 to 24 March.





