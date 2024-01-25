Charles Leclerc: Contract with Ferrari extended
The collaboration between Charles Leclerc and Ferrari goes back several years: in 2016, the fast Monegasque was accepted into the Ferrari Driver Academy and thus into the junior team of the Maranello-based racing team. Two years later, the talented driver from Monte Carlo made his Formula 1 debut, not with the Italians themselves, but initially with the Alfa Romeo Sauber team, with whom he contested his rookie season and finished thirteenth in the world championship.
Even then, he worked with Fred Vasseur, who was in charge of the Swiss racing team. After his debut year in the premier class, Leclerc switched to the Ferrari works team, for whom he has been chasing points ever since. His current contract, which expires after the upcoming season, has now been extended by several years, as the team announced.
"I'm delighted to be wearing the Ferrari racing overalls for several more years. I've dreamed of driving for this team since I was three years old. I watched the Monaco GP through the window of a friend's flat on Sainte Devote and have always been on the lookout for the red cars," said the 26-year-old, commenting on his contract extension.
"This team has been my second family since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016," Leclerc affirms. "We have achieved a lot together and fought through thick and thin together. However, I believe that the best is still ahead of us and I can't wait for this season to start so that I can make further progress and be competitive in every race."
"My dream is still to win the world championship with Ferrari and I am sure that we will have great times together in the coming years and make our fans happy," added the 2023 fifth-placed driver.
