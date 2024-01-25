Charles Leclerc & Ferrari: What Team Principal Vasseur says

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with the Scuderia from Maranello. Team boss Fred Vasseur is delighted about the continuation of the collaboration and emphasises the qualities of the Monegasque.

Charles Leclerc emphasised several times that he wanted to extend his Ferrari contract, which would have expired after the upcoming season. The 26-year-old from Monte Carlo feels at home in the Scuderia family from Maranello, to which he has belonged for years. In 2016, he was accepted into the Ferrari Driver Academy junior squad, at that time he still had to make do with the role of development driver for Ferrari and Ferrari customer Haas.

Back then, he gained racing experience in the GP3 series, which he won in his rookie season. The following year, he was promoted to Formula 2, where he immediately beat the rest of the field in his first year. It therefore came as no great surprise when he made his Formula 1 debut in 2018. However, he contested his first GP races for Ferrari customer Alfa Romeo-Sauber.

It was only after he finished his first season in the premier class in 13th place overall in the drivers' standings that he switched to the Ferrari works team. He finished his first season together in fourth place in the world championship, but had to settle for 8th and 7th place in the standings in the following two years before being crowned runner-up in 2022.

Although the result in 2023 was worse with fifth place in the drivers' standings, it became clear early on that Ferrari and Leclerc wanted to extend their joint agreement, which ran until 2024.

The contract extension has now been agreed for several years, as the team announced. Team Principal Fred Vasseur, who already worked with Leclerc in 2018 - back then as Team Principal of Alfa Romeo-Sauber - said: "This collaboration goes beyond that of a driver with his team, because Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years, even before he was racing with the Ferrari logo on his racing suit."

"His values and those of our team are closely linked, so it was clear that we agreed to extend our collaboration," emphasises the Frenchman. "We know Charles as a driver with a tireless desire to push himself to the limit, and we value him for the exceptional fighting spirit he shows in races and when overtaking. We are determined to give him a car capable of winning and I know that his will and commitment can make the difference when it comes to achieving our goals."

