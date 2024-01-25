More pressure: Daniel Ricciardo has to prove himself

Shortly after Daniel Ricciardo made his comeback as a regular driver last year, he had to take a break due to injury. James Hinchcliffe is convinced that the Australian has to prove himself this year.

Daniel Ricciardo still had a contract with McLaren for the 2023 season, but the Woking-based team decided to terminate the agreement early to make room for talented rookie Oscar Piastri. Ricciardo quickly found a new job in the Formula 1 paddock, but initially had to make do with the reserve role at Red Bull Racing.

However, his existence as an onlooker and simulator driver did not last long, because after the race in Silverstone, the AlphaTauri team (which will now compete under the name Visa CashApp RB) decided to replace the rookie Nyck de Vries, who had fallen short of expectations, with the experienced Australian.

Ricciardo lined up alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the team from Faenza at the Hungaroring and the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, but in Zandvoort he injured his left hand in a practice crash and suffered seven fractures, which meant that his participation in champion Max Verstappen's home race was cancelled. Ricciardo was also unable to take part in the following four race weekends, only returning to the starting grid in Austin.

The cheerful curly-haired driver contested the last five Grands Prix of the season and finished seventh in the points in Mexico. However, he had to settle for 17th place overall in the championship standings. This year, the eight-time GP winner from Perth will have to improve if he wants to recommend himself for a return to the Red Bull Racing Team.

James Hinchcliffe also emphasises this in his analysis on "Formula1.com". The former IndyCar driver and current sports car driver says of the 34-year-old: "Red Bull Racing has not denied the rumours that Ricciardo and Sergio Pérez are in a shootout for second place alongside Verstappen. And although Daniel's comeback in the middle of the season was remarkable considering his time out, the injury set him back."

"It's not as if he outperformed his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in every respect. And now that he's had a whole winter to prepare, the pressure will be greater, because he now has to prove that he deserves a return to the cockpit, which he left after the 2018 season. The first ten races this year will play a major role in determining whether Ricciardo can once again occupy one of the most coveted seats in Formula 1 just 18 months after his dismissal from McLaren," the 37-year-old is certain.

