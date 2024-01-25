Formula 1 in Madrid: Concern from GP veteran Damon Hill
This week, the Formula 1 rulers confirmed what had been rumoured for years: Formula 1 will hold a world championship race in Madrid from 2026. The race will take place on a new street circuit at the IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) exhibition centre. This means that there will be another street circuit on the world championship programme for the GP stars.
And that has Damon Hill worried. In the latest edition of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the 1996 world champion warns: "In connection with the Madrid announcement, I would like to point out that we will then have new engine regulations. And there will then be talk of the difficulties that the teams will have in delivering a consistent performance."
"This move towards tighter, twistier circuits is in line with Formula E, which has decided to hold its races in city centres and also on very restrictive circuits. I hope this is not a sign that the future Formula 1 cars will lose performance compared to the current GP racers," adds the 63-year-old Briton.
However, Hill also knows that the sport needs to change when necessary. "Formula 1 has to adapt to the new demands that are being made by the car manufacturers," he admits, and says of the race in the Spanish capital: "I hope it will be an exciting circuit, and the most important thing is that the races are exciting and the cars can race there, then we can all be happy."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island