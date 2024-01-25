Formula 1 in Madrid: Concern from GP veteran Damon Hill

The Formula 1 organisers have added another street circuit to the World Championship programme with the Madrid race. Former GP driver Damon Hill therefore expresses a concern.

This week, the Formula 1 rulers confirmed what had been rumoured for years: Formula 1 will hold a world championship race in Madrid from 2026. The race will take place on a new street circuit at the IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid) exhibition centre. This means that there will be another street circuit on the world championship programme for the GP stars.

And that has Damon Hill worried. In the latest edition of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the 1996 world champion warns: "In connection with the Madrid announcement, I would like to point out that we will then have new engine regulations. And there will then be talk of the difficulties that the teams will have in delivering a consistent performance."

"This move towards tighter, twistier circuits is in line with Formula E, which has decided to hold its races in city centres and also on very restrictive circuits. I hope this is not a sign that the future Formula 1 cars will lose performance compared to the current GP racers," adds the 63-year-old Briton.

However, Hill also knows that the sport needs to change when necessary. "Formula 1 has to adapt to the new demands that are being made by the car manufacturers," he admits, and says of the race in the Spanish capital: "I hope it will be an exciting circuit, and the most important thing is that the races are exciting and the cars can race there, then we can all be happy."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



