Lewis Hamilton: Second career in Formula 1?

Lewis Hamilton has extended his Mercedes contract in 2023. Many believe that the 39-year-old will attempt to win his 8th world championship title and then bid farewell to the GP circuit. But that doesn't have to be the case, he emphasises.

Lewis Hamilton still needs to win one more world championship title to break Michael Schumacher's record, and many Formula 1 observers are convinced that the Briton will turn his back on the premier class if he succeeds in achieving this triumph. However, the seven-time world champion said in an interview with colleagues from "Formule1.nl": "I never said that an eighth title would mean the end."

"And I don't yet know what will happen after being a Formula 1 driver," the 103-time GP winner clarifies. He does not necessarily feel the desire to remain loyal to Formula 1. "But never say never," explains the Mercedes star, who also reveals that he would probably prefer to take some time out before making the decision to return to the paddock in a different role.

Hamilton can also imagine returning to the cockpit after retiring. He says: "Fernando Alonso came back, Michael Schumacher too. I've also seen this with athletes from other sports and spoken to some of them about it."

"They said: 'You lose something you've done your whole life. Suddenly it's gone'. It's possible that you then miss it, and I can imagine a deep hole opening up that you fall into," adds last year's championship bronze medallist.

