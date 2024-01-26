What the Formula 1 stars want: what the engineers say
If you ask the Formula 1 drivers what they would change about the current GP cars, they all express the same wish: the cars should be smaller and lighter, as this would make the drivers more fun at the wheel. The Formula 1 engineers know this too.
Diego Ioverno, Head of Sport at Ferrari, said last year: "I think that the drivers would generally like a smaller and lighter car, because they rightly think that it's more fun when it's faster and lighter."
"And anything is possible, it's just a question of how you define the technical regulations. We must not forget that the safety of the drivers is at the centre of our efforts. And that's why there's a lot of discussion about it. In the end, everyone will be happy if we have a faster car that is easier to handle and puts on a better show," added the 49-year-old Italian.
Tom McCullough, who fulfils the role of performance engineer, agreed with him: "Diego described it well. I think we have some of the fastest Formula 1 cars we've ever had. The cornering speed at high speed is phenomenal."
"And we also have by far the safest cars we've ever had in Formula 1. Achieving these characteristics and making the car even lighter is a challenge, but the FIA is endeavouring to achieve this while maintaining performance and improving safety," emphasised the 48-year-old Briton.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island