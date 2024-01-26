What the Formula 1 stars want: what the engineers say

Formula 1 drivers have a common wish when it comes to the direction in which their GP racers need to develop: The cars should become lighter and smaller. This is what the engineers have to say.

If you ask the Formula 1 drivers what they would change about the current GP cars, they all express the same wish: the cars should be smaller and lighter, as this would make the drivers more fun at the wheel. The Formula 1 engineers know this too.

Diego Ioverno, Head of Sport at Ferrari, said last year: "I think that the drivers would generally like a smaller and lighter car, because they rightly think that it's more fun when it's faster and lighter."

"And anything is possible, it's just a question of how you define the technical regulations. We must not forget that the safety of the drivers is at the centre of our efforts. And that's why there's a lot of discussion about it. In the end, everyone will be happy if we have a faster car that is easier to handle and puts on a better show," added the 49-year-old Italian.

Tom McCullough, who fulfils the role of performance engineer, agreed with him: "Diego described it well. I think we have some of the fastest Formula 1 cars we've ever had. The cornering speed at high speed is phenomenal."

"And we also have by far the safest cars we've ever had in Formula 1. Achieving these characteristics and making the car even lighter is a challenge, but the FIA is endeavouring to achieve this while maintaining performance and improving safety," emphasised the 48-year-old Briton.

