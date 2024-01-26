Sergio Pérez: Ambitious main goal for the 2024 season
Last year, Sergio Pérez achieved his best world championship result to date. The Red Bull Racing rookie finished second in the championship, directly behind his team-mate Max Verstappen. But the comparison within the team shows: The two team-mates had put in very different performances.
While the Dutchman celebrated 19 GP victories on the way to his third title win in a row, Pérez had to make do with two first places. He achieved these in the second and fourth rallies of the year in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan. After that, he crossed the finish line in second place three times. In the end, however, he had scored less than half the points that his team-mate had scored.
The criticism of Pérez grew louder and louder, and the Mexican himself also criticised himself. Looking back, he explained in an interview with "Auto Hebdo": "I want to be more consistent this year and build up a good momentum, because last year there was a lack of development."
"The start of the season went well, I was on a par with Max, but I wasn't able to improve over the course of the season and even went in the wrong direction a few times," emphasised the 34-year-old from Guadalajara. And he reiterated: "That is my main concern for the upcoming season, I want to continue to improve over the course of the season, regardless of the starting position."
