The backbreaking job of a racing driver: what hurts the GP stars
In the spring of 2022, some drivers sounded the alarm: they were being beaten to death in the new wing cars of the premier class, the racing cars were constantly touching down on the straights and the topic of bouncing, the pitching or bouncing movement of a racing car, was on everyone's lips.
Bouncing is an effect of modern wing cars, which react extremely sensitively to changes in the distance to the ground. The instability caused by a bump, for example, briefly breaks the suction cup effect, the car lifts up and then the downforce builds up again and the car lowers again. This is repeated in very quick succession. This effect is a combination of various factors. It's about the subtleties of the mechanical set-up and the aerodynamics. Some teams managed this better than others.
In 2023, the phenomenon was less frequent following restrictions imposed by the rule makers: the edge of the underfloor was set higher, as was the entrance to the diffuser shaft, and the underfloor had to be made stiffer.
These measures were urgently needed, because the way Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton struggled out of the car in slow motion after the 2022 Baku GP was painful to watch.
Lewis, truly no whiner, moaned: "My back is almost killing me. I have to get treatment after every race. I just tried to push through, at some point you're just running on adrenaline. I can't even put into words how painful it is, especially on the straights. At the end of the race, I was just praying that it would all be over soon."
"My back is beaten black and blue, I don't think I've ever been in so much pain in a race. And there is also a certain safety risk. There were a few situations this weekend where I nearly lost control of the car at top speed! That's hairy and new for me. I've never had to worry about anything like this in my entire GP career."
The Autosport World Federation responded with the above decisions, and the teams have since got a better grip on the set-up of the wing cars. But the issue has not been completely resolved. Englishman Bradley Scanes, Max Verstappen's physio for many years, says in the Red Flag podcast: "The lower back area is critical for Formula 1 drivers."
"Most fans would assume that the drivers have the most difficulties with their neck muscles due to the centrifugal forces. But that's not true. Today's drivers are trained down to the last fibre. Thanks to racing, the neck gets used to the ordeal."
"How much strain is placed on the lower back depends largely on the track conditions and the set-up of the car in question. A stiffer set-up creates more strain. And to this day, the back is the area where drivers are most likely to injure themselves or that hurts the most after a race. I have realised: This is where complaints occur most frequently."
