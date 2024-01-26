Toto Wolff on Mercedes 2024: A race car at last
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mercedes-Benz has had to eat hard bread in the past two Formula 1 seasons: Just one win in two seasons, with George Russell in Brazil 2022, so Mercedes failed to win in 2023, their first winless season since 2012!
Team boss Toto Wolff is the first to admit it: Mercedes has struggled to make the step into the new wing car era. But in an interview with colleagues from the Telegraph, the 52-year-old Austrian sounds confident: "We recently had Anthony Davidson in the race simulator and he virtually drove the Melbourne street circuit in the 2024 car. Afterwards, he said: 'For the first time in two years, the car finally feels like a race car again'."
The Viennese Wolff continued: "Of course, simulation and results on the racetrack don't always match. But we have to stay positive. We can't go into the season thinking that everything is impossible. McLaren in particular proved in 2023 what great progress can be made."
"Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have both signed up for two more years with us, and now we owe it to our drivers to give them the best car possible."
Formula 1 presentations
02 February: Haas
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island