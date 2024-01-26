Toto Wolff on Mercedes 2024: A race car at last

In 2023, the Mercedes Formula 1 team failed to win a Grand Prix for the first time in ten years. Everything should improve with the 2024 racer. Team boss Toto Wolff is confident.

Mercedes-Benz has had to eat hard bread in the past two Formula 1 seasons: Just one win in two seasons, with George Russell in Brazil 2022, so Mercedes failed to win in 2023, their first winless season since 2012!

Team boss Toto Wolff is the first to admit it: Mercedes has struggled to make the step into the new wing car era. But in an interview with colleagues from the Telegraph, the 52-year-old Austrian sounds confident: "We recently had Anthony Davidson in the race simulator and he virtually drove the Melbourne street circuit in the 2024 car. Afterwards, he said: 'For the first time in two years, the car finally feels like a race car again'."

The Viennese Wolff continued: "Of course, simulation and results on the racetrack don't always match. But we have to stay positive. We can't go into the season thinking that everything is impossible. McLaren in particular proved in 2023 what great progress can be made."

"Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have both signed up for two more years with us, and now we owe it to our drivers to give them the best car possible."





Formula 1 presentations

02 February: Haas

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island