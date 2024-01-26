Haas: Nico Hülkenberg's car already on 2 February
The last are almost the first: Formula 1 team Haas, ranked 10th in the Constructors' Cup in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, will be the second team after McLaren to reveal details of its 2024 racing car.
McLaren had already gone ahead and revealed on 16 February the colours in which Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will compete in 2023. This was, of course, on a 2023 car. Haas has now confirmed that they will be holding an online presentation on 2 February.
It is uncertain how much we will see of the VF-24 model driven by Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.
In all likelihood, we will see computer-generated images in 2024 livery, as the first functional test for the German and Dane's car is not scheduled until 11 February at the Silverstone GP circuit.
Formula 1 presentations
02 February: Haas
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island