Haas: Nico Hülkenberg's car already on 2 February

The US racing team Haas confirmed on 26 January: The 2024 race car will be presented virtually on 2 February. A first functional test on the Silverstone race track will then follow on 11 February.

The last are almost the first: Formula 1 team Haas, ranked 10th in the Constructors' Cup in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, will be the second team after McLaren to reveal details of its 2024 racing car.

McLaren had already gone ahead and revealed on 16 February the colours in which Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will compete in 2023. This was, of course, on a 2023 car. Haas has now confirmed that they will be holding an online presentation on 2 February.

It is uncertain how much we will see of the VF-24 model driven by Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

In all likelihood, we will see computer-generated images in 2024 livery, as the first functional test for the German and Dane's car is not scheduled until 11 February at the Silverstone GP circuit.





Formula 1 presentations

02 February: Haas

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



