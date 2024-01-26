Nick Fry: Verstappen would win in a crap car

Nick Fry (67) was Managing Director of the Honda, BrawnGP and Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 racing teams. For the Englishman, one driver stands out in modern Grand Prix racing - Max Verstappen.

Nick Fry has worked in the premier class for a good twenty years: At BAR-Honda, Honda, BrawnGP and Mercedes-Benz, he pulled the strings in the background as managing director of these GP racing teams. For the Online Betting Guide portal, the 67-year-old Briton has analysed the current Formula 1 sport, and when it comes to Max Verstappen, Nick can't stop raving.

Nick Fry says of the 26-year-old Dutchman, who won 19 out of 22 races in 2023: "Max has proven time and time again that he is currently the best driver in the field."

Many GP fans qualify: All right, but he's also in the best car. But this argument is flawed, because otherwise Sergio Pérez would have had to be more successful in Red Bull Racing's second car.

Nick Fry continues: "One of Max's qualities is that he is so adaptable. In all likelihood, he would be better in any car than his team-mate."

"In fact, Verstappen would probably win in a crap car. That's how outstanding his qualities are."



"If Max started a race from last place on the grid, he would still finish ahead of most of his opponents. Even if it might not be enough for a GP triumph."





Formula 1 presentations

02 February: Haas

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



