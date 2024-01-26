Nick Fry: Verstappen would win in a crap car
Nick Fry has worked in the premier class for a good twenty years: At BAR-Honda, Honda, BrawnGP and Mercedes-Benz, he pulled the strings in the background as managing director of these GP racing teams. For the Online Betting Guide portal, the 67-year-old Briton has analysed the current Formula 1 sport, and when it comes to Max Verstappen, Nick can't stop raving.
Nick Fry says of the 26-year-old Dutchman, who won 19 out of 22 races in 2023: "Max has proven time and time again that he is currently the best driver in the field."
Many GP fans qualify: All right, but he's also in the best car. But this argument is flawed, because otherwise Sergio Pérez would have had to be more successful in Red Bull Racing's second car.
Nick Fry continues: "One of Max's qualities is that he is so adaptable. In all likelihood, he would be better in any car than his team-mate."
"In fact, Verstappen would probably win in a crap car. That's how outstanding his qualities are."
"If Max started a race from last place on the grid, he would still finish ahead of most of his opponents. Even if it might not be enough for a GP triumph."
