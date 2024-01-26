Lando Norris: McLaren contract extended ahead of schedule!
Englishman Lando Norris remains loyal to the traditional racing team McLaren: the 24-year-old from Bristol has signed a new multi-year contract with the second oldest GP team. The previous agreement was valid until the end of 2025, but it is not stated how many years this has been extended by.
Norris, who has been driving for McLaren since 2019: "It's a great feeling to be able to compete in Papaya for years to come. I've grown with McLaren and feel I'm in the right place here. McLaren is not just a racing team for me, McLaren is my family."
"We've had an exciting journey, but the way we've stepped up in 2023 shows me what McLaren is capable of in the years to come."
McLaren made significant gains in the second half of the 2023 season, with Norris claiming seven podiums from Silverstone onwards, six in second place and one in third.
The irony of it all: McLaren's first Formula 1 victory since Daniel Ricciardo at Monza in 2021 was not driven home by Norris, but by his Australian team-mate Oscar Piastri in the Qatar sprint.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown: "I'm very happy that we can continue to work with Lando for years to come. He shows dedication and hunger, and he drives the whole team towards the top. He has played a fundamental role in our significant progress over the past year."
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella: "I am delighted that we will have Lando in our team beyond 2025. This emphasises that we trust each other. Since his first laps in a Formula 1 McLaren in 2017, I have seen him develop as a racer. We share the goal of having a say in who wins the world title."
