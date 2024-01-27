Land Norris: Not only negotiating with McLaren

The McLaren team confirmed on Friday that Lando Norris has extended his contract by several years. The 24-year-old Briton admits that he also spoke to other Formula 1 teams before signing.

Although Lando Norris missed out on his first GP win again last season, the McLaren star is regarded as one of the greatest talents in the Formula 1 field. The 24-year-old Briton has achieved 13 GP podiums in his five years in the premier class to date, seven of them as runner-up. He finished the 2023 season in sixth place, repeating his best overall result of 2021.

Many Formula 1 experts already saw the fast McLaren driver in a top team cockpit, not least because Norris was also widely praised by rival team bosses such as Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner. However, the Englishman decided to continue pursuing his dream of winning the world championship in the car of the traditional racing team from Woking.

However, there were also talks with other teams, he admits in an interview with Sky Sports F1. "The decision was easy for me, even if the discussions went on for a while. I didn't really have to look at other options, so it wasn't a difficult choice to make," Norris emphasises.

At the same time, he admits: "I'm not going to lie and say there were no discussions with other teams, there are always discussions here and there, you talk to each other and see what offers there are. But it never went beyond that. There are always stories in the media, and that's certainly not the best thing for the employees at the plant who work on the parts for my car when they hear that I'm going there or thereabouts. That's another reason why we wanted to create clear conditions so that the rumours stop."

