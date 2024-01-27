First Formula 1 steps: Oliver Bearman challenged

The leap into the Formula 1 cockpit is a tough one, as Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman knows. The Brit put in his first kilometres in a GP racer in 2023. The programme was a challenge, he admits looking back.

Last year, Oliver Bearman not only completed his rookie season in Formula 2 and thus in the highest class of formula racing. The 18-year-old from the Ferrari junior programme also covered his first Formula 1 kilometres.

He started out on Ferrari's home circuit in Fiorano, before taking part in the first practice sessions for the Haas team in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi. Finally, he was also able to take part in testing for the Haas team the week after the season finale.

"This has definitely been the busiest year of my life," the fast teenager, who finished his first Formula 2 season in fourth place overall with four wins, admitted to Formula1.com. "I've been very busy with the full Formula 2 season and the simulator and testing commitments in Formula 1, but I'll never complain about being busy," he added.

"Because it's been a great year, even if it hasn't been easy to juggle everything. But I'm getting used to it and that's how it will continue now, so a year like this was necessary - to adapt," explained Bearman, who has already been able to familiarise himself with the Haas team through his simulator work.

"I also worked in the simulator before and during the season, so we were able to start working together. It was really nice to get into the real car and compare the experience behind the wheel with the simulator," he said.

However, the switch between the Formula 2 car and the Formula 1 racer was not easy - especially in Abu Dhabi, when he had to drive both cars on the same day.

"The document explaining the basics of the Formula 1 car was 30 or 40 pages long, so there was a lot to learn. I still don't know a few things, but I covered the most important things. I was pretty good at operating the various switches and buttons," reported the Ferrari junior proudly.