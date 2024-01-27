Vowles: "Schumacher would have deserved Mercedes victory"

Before his time as team principal of the Williams racing team, James Vowles also worked with Michael Schumacher at Mercedes. He regrets that the German never won a GP with the star brand.

Michael Schumacher spent three years chasing points in the premier class after his Formula 1 comeback for the Mercedes works team, but the success he had hoped for never materialised: The seven-time world champion, who had conquered 91 victories before his return to the GP circus, never managed to finish first as a star driver.

His best result in the last three Formula 1 years was third place in the 2012 European GP on the Valencia circuit. The German Formula 1 superstar's best World Championship result in a Mercedes was eighth place overall, which he achieved in the previous season. Williams team boss James Vowles, who was working for the Mercedes works team at the time, also regrets that Schumacher was unable to celebrate a victory with the star.

The engineer explains in the "High Performance" podcast that Schumacher was not the best driver - Lewis Hamilton was. "But he knew how to get every millisecond out of himself and the team. He was a leader, and when he said he wanted to go in one direction, the team followed him."

"It was so much him that both sides of the pit wanted him to do well," recalls the 44-year-old, who also confesses, "One thing I regret in my career is that we weren't able to give him a win. That still pains me today. Because he deserved to win."

