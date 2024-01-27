Ferrari rumour: More millions for Charles Leclerc?
Two big names in Formula 1 have announced their contract extensions this week: Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has reached an agreement with the Scuderia from Maranello on the terms of their collaboration over the next few years and Lando Norris has also extended his contract with the McLaren team.
However, there is no news regarding a contract extension from Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz, who emphasised last year that he would prefer to finalise negotiations about his Formula 1 future before the start of the season. According to rumours, however, the Spaniard is currently at an impasse in his talks. One thing is certain: Sainz wants a multi-year extension to his contract.
In return, Leclerc can look forward to a significant pay rise of several million dollars, as reported in Italy. There is talk of a basic annual salary of 30 million dollars, although, as always, these figures should be treated with caution as they are not commented on by officials. The length of Leclerc's contract has also never been officially confirmed, but insiders from Italy assume that his contract runs until 2028.
However, an exit clause should also allow the Monegasque to move to another team after the 2026 season, as reported by the Corriere della Sera. This means that the 26-year-old from Monte Carlo can leave the oldest GP racing team in the world if it does not provide him with a car in which he can fight for the world title.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island