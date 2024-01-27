Ferrari rumour: More millions for Charles Leclerc?

Now that Charles Leclerc has extended his Ferrari contract ahead of schedule, there is speculation about the Monegasque's salary. According to rumours, things are going worse for his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Two big names in Formula 1 have announced their contract extensions this week: Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has reached an agreement with the Scuderia from Maranello on the terms of their collaboration over the next few years and Lando Norris has also extended his contract with the McLaren team.

However, there is no news regarding a contract extension from Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz, who emphasised last year that he would prefer to finalise negotiations about his Formula 1 future before the start of the season. According to rumours, however, the Spaniard is currently at an impasse in his talks. One thing is certain: Sainz wants a multi-year extension to his contract.

In return, Leclerc can look forward to a significant pay rise of several million dollars, as reported in Italy. There is talk of a basic annual salary of 30 million dollars, although, as always, these figures should be treated with caution as they are not commented on by officials. The length of Leclerc's contract has also never been officially confirmed, but insiders from Italy assume that his contract runs until 2028.

However, an exit clause should also allow the Monegasque to move to another team after the 2026 season, as reported by the Corriere della Sera. This means that the 26-year-old from Monte Carlo can leave the oldest GP racing team in the world if it does not provide him with a car in which he can fight for the world title.

