No comparison to Alonso: criticism of Lance Stroll
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Admittedly, the starting position was anything but easy for Lance Stroll last year. A training accident prevented him from taking part in testing before the start of the season, and when the Aston Martin driver lined up for the season opener in Bahrain, he was not yet fully fit. Nevertheless, he finished sixth and scored eight championship points. Stroll also scored points at last year's third GP in Melbourne, as well as at the following race weekend in Baku.
The son of racing team co-owner Lawrence Stroll finished in the points nine more times over the course of the year. However, he did not finish on the podium - unlike his team-mate Fernando Alonso, who finished in the top three six times in the first eight races. The two-time world champion took two more podium finishes by the end of the season and finished the season in fourth place overall.
Stroll, on the other hand, did not finish higher than tenth. Team Principal Mike Krack praised the 25-year-old's strong development and emphasised: "The injury before the season set him back, but he showed real fighting spirit to get back in the car as quickly as possible. And despite everything he had been through, he was still very fast."
Compared to Alonso, however, he performed significantly worse, as James Hinchcliffe emphasises. The former IndyCar driver writes in his analysis on "Formula1.com" about the racing driver from Montreal: "Stroll was usually no match for Alonso last season - neither on Saturday nor on Sunday. Admittedly, the two-time champion sets the bar very high. But with Lawrence Stroll investing millions in the team's infrastructure and personnel to make Aston Martin a genuine title contender, this team needs two powerful drivers on the track."
"Alonso was the driver who achieved the most podium finishes apart from the two Red Bull Racing stars. And Stroll didn't make it into the top three once," emphasised the 37-year-old, adding: "The car seemed really tricky at times, but when the handling characteristics change, the driver has to too in order to achieve the best performance - and Stroll found it much more difficult than Alonso in this respect. However, some of his strongest performances came towards the end of the season, so we can hope that the performance curve is pointing in the right direction. If that's not the case, his place in the team for 2025 could be in jeopardy."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island