Afraid of Max Verstappen? What Lando Norris says
Quite a few of the reporters predicting a rosy GP future for Lando Norris with Red Bull Racing are compatriots of the fast McLaren star. Their hopes were fuelled not only by the desire to see their compatriot in the strongest team in the current field. Christian Horner also contributed to this with his praise for the 24-year-old from Bristol.
The Red Bull Racing team boss explained: "Lando is a great driver, a great talent and a great personality, and of course he's one of the drivers you keep an eye on." In view of these words, many people ignored the addition: "But there are many drivers who are also being watched, because we are currently seeing a generation of drivers with an incredible amount of talent."
However, Norris decided to extend his McLaren contract early and for several years. He was therefore asked in the Sky Sports F1 interview whether he would be afraid of taking on the role of team-mate to champion Max Verstappen. He explained: "It's a bit more complex than that. Is Max the best driver in the history of Formula 1? He certainly is. I think he has proven that sufficiently."
"He feels very comfortable in his team, everything is built around him. It would be difficult for anyone to challenge the Max of today - even the Max we saw a few years ago. But I don't think it's about being afraid to ride alongside him. I don't think I fear any comparison. Even if you're in your team, the question is whether you can challenge someone from the start and whether you feel comfortable doing it. And I think every driver answers that question with a no."
"Because it takes time to adapt and create the right conditions. If you want to win against the best rider in the world, it's not the best thing to join his team, that wouldn't be a smart move. But I would love to fight with him, I've really enjoyed some of the duels we've already had. And I'm now looking forward all the more to the duels we'll have this year," added the sixth-placed driver in the world championship.
