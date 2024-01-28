Formula 1 sprint race: This is what Max Verstappen criticises
The sprint races were introduced by the Formula 1 organisers to increase the entertainment value of the GP weekends before the race Sunday. And if the survey results are anything to go by, the mini-races on Saturday are particularly popular with younger fans. However, critical voices are constantly being raised from the paddock of the premier class.
The most prominent critic is champion Max Verstappen, who says of the 100-km race: "I prefer the conventional format of a GP weekend. As a driver, I simply find the classic format more exciting. Because I can get a lot more performance out of the car in qualifying on Saturday if I've had three practice sessions beforehand to refine the set-up."
"As a racing driver, I don't find it satisfying to go into final practice after just one session. The fans also get an idea of how the Grand Prix will turn out, because the balance of power is already clear at that stage," criticised the 26-year-old Dutchman, who celebrated his third world championship title after the sprint race in Qatar.
"In the classic sequence, however, most people don't know how fast the individual cars and drivers were in race trim. They see the result of qualifying, but as a rider you can then make up ground in the GP or fall behind. You don't have any of that in the sprint," emphasises the Red Bull Racing star.
