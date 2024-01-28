Formula 1 sprint race: This is what Max Verstappen criticises

The Formula 1 sprints are a constant source of debate. The mini-races on Saturday have been criticised in the paddock, including by champion Max Verstappen, who cites several reasons for his dislike.

The sprint races were introduced by the Formula 1 organisers to increase the entertainment value of the GP weekends before the race Sunday. And if the survey results are anything to go by, the mini-races on Saturday are particularly popular with younger fans. However, critical voices are constantly being raised from the paddock of the premier class.

The most prominent critic is champion Max Verstappen, who says of the 100-km race: "I prefer the conventional format of a GP weekend. As a driver, I simply find the classic format more exciting. Because I can get a lot more performance out of the car in qualifying on Saturday if I've had three practice sessions beforehand to refine the set-up."

"As a racing driver, I don't find it satisfying to go into final practice after just one session. The fans also get an idea of how the Grand Prix will turn out, because the balance of power is already clear at that stage," criticised the 26-year-old Dutchman, who celebrated his third world championship title after the sprint race in Qatar.

"In the classic sequence, however, most people don't know how fast the individual cars and drivers were in race trim. They see the result of qualifying, but as a rider you can then make up ground in the GP or fall behind. You don't have any of that in the sprint," emphasises the Red Bull Racing star.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



