Formula 1 2024: Three main opponents for Red Bull Racing

The 2024 season has not yet begun, but many protagonists in the premier class have already made their initial predictions for the upcoming world championship. Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner is one of them.

Last year, Red Bull Racing enjoyed one record after another as Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez took one victory after another in the RB19. It took until the Singapore GP on 17 September for opponents and fans to realise that neither the Dutchman nor the Mexican had stood on the top step of the GP podium. Carlos Sainz clinched the only triumph of the season for a Red Bull Racing opponent on the street circuit.

The superiority of the Milton Keynes-based racing team was mainly due to the strong performance of Verstappen, who achieved a win rate of 86 per cent with 19 victories and completed more than 1,000 laps in the lead from the season opener in Bahrain to the season finale in Abu Dhabi. This enabled him to win his third consecutive world championship title in world championship style. His opponents were unable to find a way to beat the speedy Dutchman and frustratedly predicted that Verstappen's winning streak would not come to an end for a long time yet.

But Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is certain that his team will face more competition this year. He explains in an interview with Sky Sports F1: "We have a great basis with the RB19, so the next car will be more of an evolution than a revolution. But none of the opponents are standing still."

The Briton has his eye on three rivals in particular: "I am convinced that the power density will be greater. That's why we can't rest on our laurels. Our opponents are all great teams. McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were in very good form towards the end of the season. That's why I expect the big teams to come out in full force again."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



