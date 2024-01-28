Formula 1 2024: Three main opponents for Red Bull Racing
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Last year, Red Bull Racing enjoyed one record after another as Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez took one victory after another in the RB19. It took until the Singapore GP on 17 September for opponents and fans to realise that neither the Dutchman nor the Mexican had stood on the top step of the GP podium. Carlos Sainz clinched the only triumph of the season for a Red Bull Racing opponent on the street circuit.
The superiority of the Milton Keynes-based racing team was mainly due to the strong performance of Verstappen, who achieved a win rate of 86 per cent with 19 victories and completed more than 1,000 laps in the lead from the season opener in Bahrain to the season finale in Abu Dhabi. This enabled him to win his third consecutive world championship title in world championship style. His opponents were unable to find a way to beat the speedy Dutchman and frustratedly predicted that Verstappen's winning streak would not come to an end for a long time yet.
But Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is certain that his team will face more competition this year. He explains in an interview with Sky Sports F1: "We have a great basis with the RB19, so the next car will be more of an evolution than a revolution. But none of the opponents are standing still."
The Briton has his eye on three rivals in particular: "I am convinced that the power density will be greater. That's why we can't rest on our laurels. Our opponents are all great teams. McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were in very good form towards the end of the season. That's why I expect the big teams to come out in full force again."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island