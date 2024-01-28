Formula 1 record calendar: mechanics suffer

Last year, the team members of the Formula 1 racing teams were pushed to the limit and beyond. This season, they will have to cope with even more races.

The Formula 1 World Championship is extremely popular with fans and the interest of potential GP host countries in organising a round of the World Championship is correspondingly high. In recent years, the sport's organisers have constantly added new venues to the World Championship calendar and this year, with 24 rounds, there are more events on the schedule than ever before.

This means that not only are the GP stars themselves under even greater pressure, but all team members at the track and in the Formula 1 factories also have to cope with a heavier workload. The drivers are also aware of this, as they point to the fate of their teams when it comes to the record 2024 season. Because the high workload was already noticeable in 2023.

George Russell, for example, explained at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, which took place just a few days after the race in Las Vegas: "There are so many mechanics who are ill." As a driver, you have privileges that make the constant time zone changes more bearable, warned the Mercedes driver. "We still have it best of everyone in the paddock, because we travel differently," he emphasised.

"But other people in the paddock and the engineers at home are really struggling," said the 25-year-old, who missed the traditional visit to the star brand's Formula 1 factories this year because he was not fit. Due to the constantly changing time zones, his own body no longer knows where he is. "You eat at different times, live in different hotels and time zones, and that gets everyone all mixed up."

One option would be to introduce shift work, Russell added in this context. "That way not everyone has to go to all the races and I think it would be quite good if that happened. I don't think it's good for so many people to have to do so many races, especially given the fact that our WRC programme doesn't make much sense geographically."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



