Formula 1 record calendar: mechanics suffer
The Formula 1 World Championship is extremely popular with fans and the interest of potential GP host countries in organising a round of the World Championship is correspondingly high. In recent years, the sport's organisers have constantly added new venues to the World Championship calendar and this year, with 24 rounds, there are more events on the schedule than ever before.
This means that not only are the GP stars themselves under even greater pressure, but all team members at the track and in the Formula 1 factories also have to cope with a heavier workload. The drivers are also aware of this, as they point to the fate of their teams when it comes to the record 2024 season. Because the high workload was already noticeable in 2023.
George Russell, for example, explained at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, which took place just a few days after the race in Las Vegas: "There are so many mechanics who are ill." As a driver, you have privileges that make the constant time zone changes more bearable, warned the Mercedes driver. "We still have it best of everyone in the paddock, because we travel differently," he emphasised.
"But other people in the paddock and the engineers at home are really struggling," said the 25-year-old, who missed the traditional visit to the star brand's Formula 1 factories this year because he was not fit. Due to the constantly changing time zones, his own body no longer knows where he is. "You eat at different times, live in different hotels and time zones, and that gets everyone all mixed up."
One option would be to introduce shift work, Russell added in this context. "That way not everyone has to go to all the races and I think it would be quite good if that happened. I don't think it's good for so many people to have to do so many races, especially given the fact that our WRC programme doesn't make much sense geographically."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island