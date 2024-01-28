Europe and America are coming closer together

OnFriday night in Los Angeles, as the remains of the party at the presentation of Trackhouse Racing Aprilia, the first American MotoGP team in 17 years, were being cleared away, three time zones further east the mechanics were already warming up for the first endurance classic of the year: the 24 Hours of Daytona has always attracted European drivers and teams, regardless of the regulations in force. Under the current IMSA regulations with their Balance of Performance (BoP), this year 's race came down to a duel between Porsche with the 963 and Cadillac , with BMW and Acura as outsiders.

Wait: Cadillac? Wasn't there something? Exactly: last summer and autumn ,Michael Andretti , with the support of the GM subsidiary, rattled the gates of Formula 1 for the first time, where compatriot Gene Haas is just realising that the old system of close cooperation with Ferrari is reaching its limits and will probably have to come up with a new business model. The team boss who took over there, South Tyrolean Guenther Steiner, was previously responsible for Red Bull's NASCAR involvement and realised early on how to bring European and American culture together. Justin Marks, head of Trackhouse, is a comparable pioneer of transatlantic motorsport thinking. Originally at home in NASCAR, he once put Kimi Räikkönen in one of his cars during a race on a street circuit. And now he is entering MotoGP as the Aprilia team, with the US flag flying so that his compatriots can identify with the project from the very first moment.

More than Netflix

Explaining the love (or at least the increased interest) of the US public in European racing series solely with the Netflix effect falls short of the mark. There is actually a cultural change underway here that affects both sides. Put simply, the European dogma for the longest time was: may the best man win. And the American counterpart: May we see exciting races. On the one hand, this led to a fierce arms race and even to a Formula 1 that was on the verge of becoming unfinanceable - even for car manufacturers. On the other hand, US races very often had artificial elements with too much show, too many safety cars, race interruptions (which could conveniently be used for advertising) and a technology that European top drivers only smiled at.

For representatives of the old European school such as Bernie Ecclestone, a salary cap, which is a matter of course in many American sports leagues, was seen as the introduction of communism. Why should companies be prevented from spending more money? American fans, on the other hand, shook their heads in bewilderment when they were told that they had to spend hundreds of millions and could still be sure of not winning.

Forthis reason, US manufacturers stayed away from Formula 1 (with the exception of Ford of course, but that has historically grown over the arm from the UK): It was simply never a business. To do motorsport mainly for marketing reasons (see the global micro-brand Alpine), the maths in Detroit were always too precise. General Motors in particular was always particularly humourless in this respect, as colleagues from the Opel and early Saab series will be happy to confirm. Everything had to pay off. Motorsport was only done if it was either insanely cheap (putting your name on the same Indycar engines) or if not competing would have damaged your reputation ( NASCAR).

Follow the money

But now things are changing. Not only has Formula 1 become more relevant in America: for the first time, it can also be a business model. Anyone who sees how the value of the individual members of this exclusive club has risen will wish they had joined much earlier. In addition, the running costs are calculable thanks to the salary cap and, as a US brand, it is easy to attract sponsorship money. Of course, the 24 Hours of Daytona is in no way technically comparable to F1, but it is a relevant finger exercise. To be able to compete with Porsche for overall victory, as was the case this weekend, is no small feat.

On the other hand, we Europeans are becoming more familiar with the American understanding of motorsport. For decades, the supporting programme before F1 races on the old continent looked the same (old men in jackets as guests of honour on the starting grid, air show, anthem), but for a few years now we have been noticing with interest how much more there is to it. Las Vegas has shown that an F1 race can be an overall experience that can be consumed without too much specialised knowledge, and the GP in Miami has also shown this in a slightly different light. If there are 15-year-olds in the stands who have come into contactwith the subject via Netflix, that is the right way to anchor motorsport in society. They are the fans of the future, whether we like it or not. Even if we may lose quite a few of them in the coming years: The fan base has broadened significantly thanks to the US access, and the target group has become younger.

However, without local identification figures, nothing is possible. No country knows this better than Germany, which, after the boom decades of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, is just learning that it is not a matter of course to produce world champions non-stop and to be able to watch every race on free TV. But let's turn the tables: What kind of hype would an F1 world champion from America create over there? Michael, son of 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, knows exactly. He was a teenager when his father was king of the motorsport world. Something like that leaves its mark for life and he will stick with it.

A real fight between US teams with US drivers against Europe, in Formula 1, MotoGP, endurance and wherever else we Europeans take on the US's very own series on their turf: That really would be the next level in global motorsport.