Fernando Alonso: Butterflies in his stomach
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The fact that Fernando Alonso's GP career began more than 20 years ago does not change the excitement that the Spaniard feels on his return after the winter break. The GP veteran lets his fans know this in a YouTube video in which he comments on his first day at work this year. Alonso says: "This is the first day and it's quite interesting and also emotional."
"It's a unique time in every season and the adrenaline is high, I still feel these butterflies in my stomach," reveals the 32-time GP winner, and immediately clarifies: "I'm always thinking about how I can become faster and a better driver. You look at some of the races from last year and see what possibilities there are in terms of line choice and strategy for all teams and drivers. The will to constantly improve is always there, which is why you are always learning and getting better. But you also have to be motivated and extremely focussed to make the difference."
Alonso describes this absolute will to win as "hyperfocus", and explains a little later: "In the simulator, focus is the most important thing, you have to be precise when driving and giving feedback to the engineers, and you have to be able to repeat every lap over and over again. The concentration required is extreme, just like on the real race track."
Alonso announces that he will complete 100 to 120 laps on two or three different tracks before his simulator session in order to warm up. "The simulator is a very effective tool that is very close to reality and allows the team and driver to try out some ideas before they are implemented in production for the car. "So it's a very important tool for gathering information before you go out on the track," he describes.
Finally, the speedy Asturian is confident of victory. Alonso explains: "It's important to meet people and wish them a Happy New Year first and then focus on getting the pre-season done. Everything seems to be ready and everyone is optimistic." And the two-time champion comes back to hyperfocus and explains with his usual self-confidence: "Hyperfocus also means total dedication to what we do. It's also about letting everyone know that we are here to work seven days a week, 24 hours a day, so that we are ready for the new season. Everyone is giving 100 per cent. 2023 was already an incredible year, and 2024 will be even better."
Formula 1 presentations
02 February: Haas
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island