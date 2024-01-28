Fernando Alonso: Butterflies in his stomach

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso takes his fans along to his first day at work this year and talks about how it feels to be back in the simulator. The two-time champion also ventures an optimistic forecast.

The fact that Fernando Alonso's GP career began more than 20 years ago does not change the excitement that the Spaniard feels on his return after the winter break. The GP veteran lets his fans know this in a YouTube video in which he comments on his first day at work this year. Alonso says: "This is the first day and it's quite interesting and also emotional."

"It's a unique time in every season and the adrenaline is high, I still feel these butterflies in my stomach," reveals the 32-time GP winner, and immediately clarifies: "I'm always thinking about how I can become faster and a better driver. You look at some of the races from last year and see what possibilities there are in terms of line choice and strategy for all teams and drivers. The will to constantly improve is always there, which is why you are always learning and getting better. But you also have to be motivated and extremely focussed to make the difference."

Alonso describes this absolute will to win as "hyperfocus", and explains a little later: "In the simulator, focus is the most important thing, you have to be precise when driving and giving feedback to the engineers, and you have to be able to repeat every lap over and over again. The concentration required is extreme, just like on the real race track."

Alonso announces that he will complete 100 to 120 laps on two or three different tracks before his simulator session in order to warm up. "The simulator is a very effective tool that is very close to reality and allows the team and driver to try out some ideas before they are implemented in production for the car. "So it's a very important tool for gathering information before you go out on the track," he describes.

Finally, the speedy Asturian is confident of victory. Alonso explains: "It's important to meet people and wish them a Happy New Year first and then focus on getting the pre-season done. Everything seems to be ready and everyone is optimistic." And the two-time champion comes back to hyperfocus and explains with his usual self-confidence: "Hyperfocus also means total dedication to what we do. It's also about letting everyone know that we are here to work seven days a week, 24 hours a day, so that we are ready for the new season. Everyone is giving 100 per cent. 2023 was already an incredible year, and 2024 will be even better."

Formula 1 presentations

02 February: Haas

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island