Silly season gets wild: these contracts are coming to an end

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc recently extended their contracts early. We can still hope for a wild silly season, as 14 contracts expire at the end of 2024.

In 2023, Formula 1's "silly season" was surprisingly quiet. During this time in the summer, when wild rumours normally circulate in the paddock and cockpit appointments or contract extensions are made, there was almost complete silence.

Even speculation such as the supposed mega offer from Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton quickly fizzled out. The reason: many cockpits were already secured for the season. However, things will look very different in 2024.

With 14 contracts expiring at the end of the upcoming season, the signs point to a real "silly season". For Mick Schumacher in particular, there could be an opportunity should there be a major upheaval. The Mercedes replacement driver, son of record world champion Michael Schumacher, is waiting for his opportunity, just like last year.

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen has already extended his contract at Red Bull Racing from 2022 to 2028, while Sergio Perez's contract expires at the end of 2024 and an extension seems rather unlikely.

Mercedes: The Silver Arrows continue to rely on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, both of whom have extended their contracts until the end of 2025.

Ferarri: At Ferrari, Charles Leclerc is set for the long term, having recently extended his contract. Carlos Sainz's future after 2024, on the other hand, is still open.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso's contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of 2024. Lance Stroll, son of owner Lawrence Stroll, also has a contract that runs until then and is probably less worried.

McLaren: Lando Norris is tied to McLaren until the end of 2026 because he recently extended his contract early. Oscar Piastri has extended his contract until the end of 2026 after an impressive rookie season.

Alpine F 1: At Alpine F1, the contracts of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also expire at the end of 2024 after both failed to perform consistently in 2023.

Haas: At Haas, Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have extended their contracts until the end of 2024, but there could be changes, especially for Magnussen. Team Principal Günther Steiner has already been dismissed.

Stake F1 Team Sauber: Guanyu Zhou has extended his contract until the end of 2024, as has Valtteri Bottas, although it is unclear who can take up an alleged option for a further season, team or driver.

Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team: Daniel Ricciardo and his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda are under contract until the end of 2024 and both are interested in Perez's Red Bull cockpit. But both have to deliver.

At Williams, Alex Albon has extended his contract until the end of 2024 and is in demand after good performances. Logan Sargeant is free after the season, as his contract was only extended by one year at the end of 2023. With 20 drivers and 14 expiring contracts, the 2024 "Silly Season" could live up to its name.