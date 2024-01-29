Häkkinen: Mercedes is Lewis Hamilton's team

The cars will be presented in February and the test drives will take place in Bahrain before the new Formula 1 season starts at the same venue at the beginning of March. Will Red Bull Racing dominate again?

And who can challenge world champion Max Verstappen? "I expect a lot from McLaren. After a disastrous start to the season last year, they have developed very well and, above all, consistently. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they probably have the strongest driver pairing next to Ferrari," former champion Mika Häkkinen told Bild.

Both have the potential to become world champions, emphasised the Finn: "Piastri is putting pressure on Norris. And Verstappen will also feel that this year."

Mercedes, on the other hand, is at a crossroads, Häkkinen believes. "There is a bigger question mark over the team than there has been for a long time. After a decade of success, the past two seasons have left their mark on those responsible and the employees. And that's a good thing! You have to be angry now. You have to develop that unconditional will to win again. The team has to become a team again, develop this blind understanding. That is currently missing."

However, Häkkinen also emphasises that it is still Lewis Hamilton's team. Even though George Russell is entering his third season as a Mercedes driver, Häkkinen says, "it is clear that it is Lewis' team. He's been driving there since 2013 and has worked with many of the engineers and mechanics for years. You don't need a ten-minute analysis from him to explain the problem. In Formula 1, little things like this ultimately decide whether you're on pole position or not."



